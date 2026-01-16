Tony Blair to serve on Trump’s Gaza 'board of peace', White House confirms
Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair will be part of Donald Trump's Gaza "board of peace" aimed at establishing a sustained peace in the territory, the White House has announced.
Sir Tony's name was listed alongside high-profile Trump administration officials as part of a "founding executive board" to lead long-term peace efforts in the Middle East, published by the White House.
The list also included US secretary of state Marco Rubio, special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, among others.
The other members were named as billionaire Marc Rowan, World Bank president Ajay Banga and US deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel.
The founding board will help "operationalise the Board of Peace's vision", the White House said, suggesting the members of this group would each hold specialist portfolios to help "stabilisation" efforts in Gaza.
The former Labour prime minister's name also appeared on a longer list of names as part of a "Gaza Executive Board" in the White House announcement, which appears to be aimed at governing Gaza.
In a statement, the White House said the 20-point plan was a road map for "lasting peace, stability, reconstruction, and prosperity in the region".
The statement went on: "Each executive board member will oversee a defined portfolio critical to Gaza's stabilisation and long-term success, including, but not limited to, governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation."
The panel will be chaired by Mr Trump, working alongside other international leaders and figures.