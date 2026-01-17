Journalist Mehdi Hasan slammed the appointments as a "joke", pointing out there are no Palestinians or Arabs on the board

Sir Tony's name was listed alongside high-profile Trump administration officials as part of a "founding executive board. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair will be part of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza "Board of Peace" aimed at preventing future conflict in the territory.

Sir Tony's name was listed alongside high-profile Trump administration officials as part of a "founding executive board" to lead long-term peace efforts in the Middle East, published by the White House. The list also included US secretary of state Marco Rubio, special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The other members named were billionaire Marc Rowan, World Bank president Ajay Banga and US deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel. Journalist Mehdi Hasan slammed the appointments as a "joke", pointing out there are no Palestinians or Arabs on the board.

Zero Palestinians or Arabs or Muslims on the board.



Only one non-American: Tony Blair



What. A. Joke. https://t.co/RoXipzzVUS — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 17, 2026

The founding board - chaired by Mr Trump - will help "operationalise the Board of Peace's vision", the White House said, and suggested the individual members of this group would each hold specialist portfolios to help "stabilisation" efforts in Gaza. In a statement, the White House said the 20-point plan was a road map for "lasting peace, stability, reconstruction, and prosperity in the region".

Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Picture: Alamy

The statement went on: "Each executive board member will oversee a defined portfolio critical to Gaza's stabilisation and long-term success, including, but not limited to, governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation." The former Labour prime minister's name also appeared on a longer list of names as part of a "Gaza Executive Board", the purpose of which appears to be advising a newly set up interim government for Gaza.

Tony Blair attending a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war on October 13, 2025 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Picture: Getty