Tony Blair has warned that some "progressive" politicians are failing to tackle left-wing antisemitism because they are unwilling to confront what he called an “unholy alliance” with hardline Islamist groups.

The former Prime Minister said that Jews had become “fair game” because parts of the Left had cast the Jewish community as supporters of the government of Israel.

Even those “who do sincerely reject antisemitism” were reluctant to confront the issue due to pressure from activists and sections of the Muslim community, he added.

Sir Tony argued that this failure had contributed to a wider climate in which antisemitism can “flourish”, citing a rise in incidents across the UK and Europe following the October 7 attacks on Israel.

He pointed to recent incidents, including an arson attack on ambulances linked to a Jewish charity in Golders Green, north London, saying such events were part of a broader pattern rather than isolated cases.

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