Tony Blair joined Donald Trump in the White House for talks on post-war plans for Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Tony Blair joined Donald Trump in the White House on Wednesday to discuss 'day-after' post-war plans for Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing siege of the territory.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Prime Minister flew to Washington DC to meet the US President as the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched a fresh offensive on the besieged Gaza City. Jared Kushner, the President’s son-in-law, also joined Mr Trump and Mr Blair in the White House meeting, according to Axios. In recent days, the IDF has bombarded the city’s outskirts with missile and tank fire - and has told Palestinians the “evacuation” of Gaza City is “inevitable”. The talks come as Israel faces growing backlash for a double Israeli strike on a hospital in southern Gaza, killing 20 people, including journalists and emergency workers. Read more: Israel tells Palestinians Gaza City evacuation is 'inevitable' Read more: Sir Ed Davey to boycott Trump state banquet in Gaza protest

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair (R) and Jared Kushner (L) at a conference in Bahrain. Picture: Getty

Mr Blair has previously floated the idea of a third party taking over the administration of Gaza, instead of Israel or Hamas. Britain’s former leader has also reportedly worked as an adviser to Steve Witkoff, Mr Trump’s Middle East envoy. The pair allegedly met at the White House in July on the same day Mr Netanyahu met Mr Trump, sources told Reuters. “It is a very comprehensive plan we are putting together on the next day (in Gaza) and many people are going to see how robust it is and how well meaning it is and it reflects President Trump’s humanitarian motives here,” Mr Witkoff told Fox News on Tuesday. "We're going to settle this one way or another, certainly before the end of this year," he added. The Tony Blair Institute (TBI) said that it “speaks to many different groups and organisations with postwar ‘plans’ for Gaza” but did not endorse any move to displace Palestinians. “TBI’s work in the region, since its inception, has always been dedicated to building a better Gaza for Gazans. Tony Blair has worked for this since leaving office. "It has never been about relocating Gazans, which is a proposal TBI has never authored, developed or endorsed,” it added. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also meet Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in the US capital tonight. "President Trump has been clear that he wants the war to end, and he wants peace and prosperity for everyone in the region," a White House spokesperson said.

An Israeli army main battle tank rolls in the Gaza Strip near border with southern Israel on August 27. Picture: Getty