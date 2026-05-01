A new system which allows people to access their pensions during 'critical periods' has been proposed by the former Prime Minister's think tank

The former Prime Minister's think tank has called the triple lock 'outdated' and 'increasingly unaffordable'. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The pensions triple lock is “outdated” and must go, according to Sir Tony Blair’s think tank.

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The triple lock helps ensure that the state pension increases every April in accordance with whichever is highest: the total earnings growth between May and July of the last year, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation in September of the last year, or 2.5%. In a report from the Tony Blair Institute, the former Prime Minister’s think tank called for the system to be scrapped to prevent the state pension from increasing faster than earnings do. The think tank called the system "outdated, increasingly unaffordable, and too rigid for the way people live and work" because it concentrates state-supported income support at retirement. Read more: ‘Surprising’ momentum for housing market in April as prices jump to record high Read more: Iran can play at World Cup, insists Donald Trump

The pension system has been accused of being 'too rigid for the way people live and work'. Picture: Alamy

In place of the triple lock, the thinktank has suggested a “lifespan fund” which would provide a flexible model that lets individuals accumulate entitlement through activities including work, caring and study. Up to 20 years of state-backed support would be offered at the level of today’s state pension, following annual contributions to a notional fund. This would offer individuals some flexibility, such as letting them access some of their entitlement while still working, which would offer support through “critical periods”, including caring, unemployment or retraining.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said he would cut welfare to keep the triple lock. Picture: Getty