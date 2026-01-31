Sir Tony Blair led tributes to the former Labour minister, wishing his family his "profound condolences".

Former Football Association Chairman, David Triesman has died, aged 82. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Lord Triesman, a former Labour minister and chair of the Football Association, has died aged 82.

Lord Triesman was credited as a politician, trade union leader, an academic and a merchant banker in a statement by the Labour Party. In a statement, the party announced his passing late on Friday, saying it happened "peacefully and at home". Labour credited the late 82-year-old as holding the role of general secretary of the AUT (Association of University Teachers) and the general secretary of the Labour Party, before joining Tony Blair's government in the House of Lords in 2004. He also served as a Lord in Waiting to Queen Elizabeth II between 2004 and 2022. Sir Tony Blair led tributes to the former Labour minister, wishing his family his "profound condolences". "David was a vital part of the New Labour movement and became in time a great friend."

Tony Blair has led tributes to the former Labour minister, crediting him as a “vital part of the New Labour movement”. Picture: Alamy

"Passionate about the cause, whether the Labour Party or football, he was deeply committed to making change to improve people’s lives," the former Prime Minister continued. "Unwavering in his loyalty and dedication, he was someone both liked and admired by those who had the privilege of working with him. "He was a gentle, genuine, good guy who put others before himself naturally and without hesitation. My profound condolences to Lucy and all his family.” An official statement from Labour announcing his passing read: “It is with great sadness that we announce today that Lord David Triesman of Tottenham has died. He was 82. He died last night peacefully and at home.“ The statement went on to describe him as "a passionate Spurs Fan", noting he was the first patron of the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation and the first Independent Chair of the FA (Football Association).

Lord Triesman in the Royal Box with Prince William to watch Chelsea v Portsmouth as part of the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in 2010. Picture: Alamy