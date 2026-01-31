Tony Blair leads tributes after death of former FA boss and Labour minister, Lord Triesman
Sir Tony Blair led tributes to the former Labour minister, wishing his family his "profound condolences".
Lord Triesman, a former Labour minister and chair of the Football Association, has died aged 82.
Lord Triesman was credited as a politician, trade union leader, an academic and a merchant banker in a statement by the Labour Party.
In a statement, the party announced his passing late on Friday, saying it happened "peacefully and at home".
Labour credited the late 82-year-old as holding the role of general secretary of the AUT (Association of University Teachers) and the general secretary of the Labour Party, before joining Tony Blair’s government in the House of Lords in 2004.
He also served as a Lord in Waiting to Queen Elizabeth II between 2004 and 2022.
“David was a vital part of the New Labour movement and became in time a great friend."
"Passionate about the cause, whether the Labour Party or football, he was deeply committed to making change to improve people’s lives," the former Prime Minister continued.
"Unwavering in his loyalty and dedication, he was someone both liked and admired by those who had the privilege of working with him.
"He was a gentle, genuine, good guy who put others before himself naturally and without hesitation. My profound condolences to Lucy and all his family.”
An official statement from Labour announcing his passing read: “It is with great sadness that we announce today that Lord David Triesman of Tottenham has died. He was 82. He died last night peacefully and at home.“
The statement went on to describe him as "a passionate Spurs Fan", noting he was the first patron of the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation and the first Independent Chair of the FA (Football Association).
He was credited as advocating "intensely against racism in football and for the increased centrality of Women’s football", as well as playing "an important role in the exposing of corruption within FIFA".
"Beyond his many public roles, David will be ever missed by his family and friends for his warmth, love, humour, insight and the ceaseless encouragement he gave to the younger generations of their family and their friends’ families."
Lady Smith, leader of the House of Lords, said Lord Triesman was "respected and loved" by his colleagues for his "courtesy, kindness, wisdom, loyalty and generosity of spirit".
"He was great company with a wide circle of friends who shared lively conversations on his many interests and enthusiasms, particularly but not exclusively, politics and football.“
"He will be sadly missed by all who knew him, but we are proud to have had his friendship."
Lord Triesman is survived by his wife Lucy, the Lady Triesman, and their daughter Ilona.