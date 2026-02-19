The board congregated for the first time on Thursday to discuss redevelopment plans for the Gaza strip

Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, attends a Board of Peace meeting. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Sir Tony Blair has praised Donald Trump for recognising the "vast potential" in Gaza during the president's inaugural meeting between his Board of Peace.

The committee gathered in Washington on Thursday where the former Prime Minister commended Trump for setting out his proposed reforms of the war-torn strip. Sir Tony said: "As President Trump recognised, its potential has always been vast. "Twenty-five miles of Mediterranean coastline, proximity to great regional and global markets and a young, dynamic population with a median age of 19." Earlier this week, Trump claimed his newly-formed Board of Peace will donate more than $5 billion (£3.67bn) towards rebuilding Gaza. The board congregated for the first time on Thursday to discuss redevelopment plans for the Gaza strip. Read more: Tony Blair and Jared Kushner appointed to Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza as critics slam plan as 'joke' Read more: Pope Leo rejects Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ invite and backs UN to solve global crises

President Donald Trump holds up a signed resolution during a Board of Peace meeting. Picture: Alamy

Sir Tony added: "Whether you’re a Muslim, Jew, Christian, of any faith or none, you can rise by your own efforts and feel your government by your side, not on your back. "That is the vision behind President Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza, and it remains the best, indeed the only hope for Gaza, the region and the wider world." Real estate developers also present at the meeting proposed developing a so-called "new Mediterranean Riviera", which would be built around hundreds of hotels.

President Donald Trump stands with other World leaders before a Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace. Picture: Alamy