Tony Blair praises Trump's vision for Gaza during first 'Board of Peace' meeting
The board congregated for the first time on Thursday to discuss redevelopment plans for the Gaza strip
Sir Tony Blair has praised Donald Trump for recognising the "vast potential" in Gaza during the president's inaugural meeting between his Board of Peace.
The committee gathered in Washington on Thursday where the former Prime Minister commended Trump for setting out his proposed reforms of the war-torn strip.
Sir Tony said: "As President Trump recognised, its potential has always been vast.
"Twenty-five miles of Mediterranean coastline, proximity to great regional and global markets and a young, dynamic population with a median age of 19."
Earlier this week, Trump claimed his newly-formed Board of Peace will donate more than $5 billion (£3.67bn) towards rebuilding Gaza.
Sir Tony added: "Whether you’re a Muslim, Jew, Christian, of any faith or none, you can rise by your own efforts and feel your government by your side, not on your back.
"That is the vision behind President Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza, and it remains the best, indeed the only hope for Gaza, the region and the wider world."
Real estate developers also present at the meeting proposed developing a so-called "new Mediterranean Riviera", which would be built around hundreds of hotels.
On Monday, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "On February 19th, 2026, I will again be joined by Board of Peace Members at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., where we will announce that Member States have pledged more than $5 BILLION DOLLARS toward the Gaza Humanitarian and Reconstruction efforts, and have committed thousands of personnel to the International Stabilization Force and Local Police to maintain Security and Peace for Gazans."
The White House has said that 35 world leaders have committed to joining the Board of Peace out of the 50 invitations sent.
Around 60 countries have so far been invited to join the board, including Russia and Ukraine, but they can only be permitted permanent membership if they pay a $1 billion fee.
However, Britain has so far refused citing concerns over Vladimir Putin's potential involvement.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously said that President Putin had "received an invitation through diplomatic channels to join this Peace Council".
Yakir Gabay, an Israeli billionaire who made his fortune in real estate, spoke after Sir Tony and said: "The Gaza coastline is 26 miles long.
"It can be developed as a new Mediterranean Riviera with 200 hotels and potential islands."