Picture: Tony Thorpe

By Flaminia Luck

Tony Thorpe, a guitarist best known for being part of the 1970s group The Rubettes, has died aged 80.

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A statement announcing the news read: “It is with great sadness that we officially announce the passing of Anthony John Thorpe. He was a father to Clay, a husband to Shirle, a friend to many, and a mentor to countless musicians young and old. “His recently failing health did little to diminish his fierce intellect and sharp sense of humour. He will leave an unfillable hole in the lives of all who knew him, or his music. Our love and thoughts go to his son Clayton. God bless, Tone x.”

Paying tribute, his former bandmate Alan Williams wrote on Facebook: “Mercifully now at peace. Dear Tony, our paths having crossed but fleetingly during which time was conceived wondrous music and often hilariously memorable moments. “Your brilliance with the axe and the pen cannot be denied and remains with us, never forgotten. Rest now Cowboy. Alan,” he added. Thorpe began playing the guitar and drums aged 11 before turning professional five years later after a gig with Wee Willie Harris.

Clockwise from top left: bassist Mick Clarke, drummer John Richardson, keyboard player Bill Hurd, guitarist Tony Thorpe and guitarist Alan Williams. Picture: Getty

Bill Hurd, Mick Clarke, Alan Williams and John Richardson and Tony Thorpe. Picture: Getty

(L-R) Bill Hurd, Alan Williams, Mick Clarke, John Richardson and Tony Thorpe pose for a group shot in 1975 in Denmark. Picture: Getty