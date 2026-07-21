Tony Thorpe, guitarist best known for 1970s group The Rubettes, dies aged 80
Tony Thorpe, a guitarist best known for being part of the 1970s group The Rubettes, has died aged 80.
Listen to this article
A statement announcing the news read: “It is with great sadness that we officially announce the passing of Anthony John Thorpe. He was a father to Clay, a husband to Shirle, a friend to many, and a mentor to countless musicians young and old.
“His recently failing health did little to diminish his fierce intellect and sharp sense of humour. He will leave an unfillable hole in the lives of all who knew him, or his music. Our love and thoughts go to his son Clayton. God bless, Tone x.”
Paying tribute, his former bandmate Alan Williams wrote on Facebook: “Mercifully now at peace. Dear Tony, our paths having crossed but fleetingly during which time was conceived wondrous music and often hilariously memorable moments.
“Your brilliance with the axe and the pen cannot be denied and remains with us, never forgotten. Rest now Cowboy. Alan,” he added.
Thorpe began playing the guitar and drums aged 11 before turning professional five years later after a gig with Wee Willie Harris.
Formed in 1974, The Rubettes then emerged at the end of the glam rock movement, and were known for wearing trademark white suits and cloth caps on stage.
Their first single, Sugar Baby Love, which they first performed together at Top Of The Pops, remained at number one in the United Kingdom for four weeks in May 1974, while it also reached number 37 on the US charts.
Their other best-known singles included Tonight, Juke Box Jive and I Can Do It.
Thorpe performed with the band from 1974 to 1979, alongside Williams, John Richardson, Pete Arnesen, Mick Clarke and Bill Hurd.
However, he went on to leave the band over reported creative differences. The Rubettes later replaced him with Bob Benham, but he left soon after and the band dissolved in 1980.
They later reformed two years later.
Throughout his career, Thorpe also worked with the Vibratones and the Coventry Theatre Orchestra accompanying the likes of Cilla Black, Jimmy Tarbuck, Sir Harry Secombe, and Roy Castle.
After leaving the band he also went on to release his own music, lecture on the subject at Blackburn College and also released his memoir, A Bride’s Nightie, in 2014.