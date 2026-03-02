Pledge comes as other chocolate makers cut back bar sizes

By LBC Staff

Tony’s Chocolonely has pledged not to cut the size and chunkiness of its chocolate bars to save money, after raising prices on the back of spiking cocoa costs.

The Dutch chocolatier has been vocal about the need to address pressures on West African cocoa farming amid soaring costs for chocolate makers. Douglas Lamont, Tony’s Chocolonely’s chief executive, said “everyone has paid the price” for the problems, which were worsened by poor harvests as a result of extreme weather conditions. "It was such a big economic shock in terms of the change; when your core commodity, the thing that makes up 50 per cent of your cost, goes up five times, you have to respond and that has to feed through into consumer prices,” Mr Lamont said. “And so we, and everybody else, have put our price up on the shelf.” Read more: Tony’s Chocolonely sells more chocolate despite cocoa costs pushing up prices Read more: Supermarkets storing chocolate in 'anti-theft boxes' amid surge in thefts

The brand is known for its chunky chocolate bars in innovative flavours, such as milk chocolate rice crisp caramel and the “everything” bar, currently retailing at £4 for a 180 gram bar. But Mr Lamont said the brand was not going to “take the cost saving opportunity” of reducing the size of its chocolate bars and selling them for the same price. "Yes we’ve introduced different sized bars at different prices, but our big chunky 180 gram bar, which is typically bigger than most products on shelf and therefore a lot more expensive, we’re not going to downsize that to hit a certain price point,” he said. Mr Lamont said the brand does not want to compromise on “the chunkiness of our bars that people love”, adding: “We think consumers are prepared to pay the premium for something that tastes great.”

