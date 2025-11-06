More than half of British adults today believe it’s already too late for them to have children.

That’s one of the most striking findings from our new TFP Fertility research – and it says a lot about how we see family, time and success in modern Britain.

This isn’t because people don’t want children anymore. It’s because they feel like they’ve missed their chance.

Despite this overwhelming feeling, our research shows three in four adults have never checked their fertility, and six in ten are unaware that the national birth rate is at a record low. At the same time, a quarter admit they aren’t knowledgeable about their fertility health.

That means we have a whole generation who worry they’re out of time without ever having explored their options.

The fertility rate in Britain has dropped to 1.41 children per woman, according to the latest ONS figures, the lowest level on record – and well below the 2.1 figure needed to maintain population stability. Similarly, the number of live births in England and Wales is at its lowest level for 20 years.

But this isn’t just a biological story, it’s a cultural one.

We live in a society where parenthood competes with so many other things people want to achieve, from career progression to home ownership and financial security. All of these things are good ambitions to have - and in a In a lot of cases a necessity - but combined they’ve created, for many, a sense that having children is something that happens "after" everything else.

The problem is that biology doesn’t follow the same timeline as modern life. By the time many people feel emotionally or financially ready for a family, their fertility has already declined more than they realise. Egg quantity and quality in women start to drop gradually in the late twenties and more steeply from the mid-thirties. Men's sperm quality also declines with age, impacting conception rates.

That's why awareness is more important than ever. Understanding how fertility changes isn’t about rushing to make huge life decisions; it’s about being informed and prepared.

TFP Fertility’s research found that four in ten people rarely think about fertility or family planning at all, 46% don’t feel informed about their options, while more than half of men admit they don't know where to start.

The reasons for this are clear. For generations, education has been centred around not getting pregnant, rather than around how fertility actually works. As a result, by the time many people start thinking about fertility, it can be too late.

Then there are the practical barriers. Financial pressure is the single biggest reason people delay having children, according to 52 per cent, followed by not being in a relationship (40 per cent) and career ambitions (31 per cent). A further three in ten say they want more personal time before starting a family.

All of these things represent genuine, understandable challenges in today's world. Rising prices, job insecurity and childcare costs all impact whether and when people can have children. Parenthood now feels like something that must be “earned”, a milestone that often arrives only after career, partner, savings and home goals have been achieved.

Unfortunately, life doesn't tend to work out that neatly. While the pressures our research uncovered are reasonable, they can leave people feeling stuck and uncertain whether they’ve waited too long or unsure of their options.

The good news is that attitudes towards fertility are starting to shift. Four in ten millennials (41%) now describe fertility planning, including options like egg or sperm freezing, as "empowering" rather than "a last resort".

Nearly half of adults aged 25 to 44 would consider speaking with a healthcare professional about protecting their fertility, and one in five would consider egg freezing as a way to plan for the future.

It’s a subtle but important turning point. Fertility planning is becoming less about panic and fear and more about preparation and empowerment.

Every day at TFP Fertility, we see how valuable these conversations can be. Fertility checks, consultations and preservation options provide clarity and control. They allow people to make decisions that fit their personal, financial and emotional timelines - not just their biological ones.

It's encouraging to see people increasingly willing to engage in these conversations at an earlier stage. Our data shows 85% of adults would attend a free 15-minute consultation to learn more about their fertility health - a positive indication that attitudes are changing for the better.

The reality is that fertility is a life planning issue as well as a medical issue. It sits alongside career choices, finances, and relationships as one of the major factors shaping our futures. The difference is that, unlike your career or your bank balance, fertility doesn’t wait.

Dr James Hopkisson is the UK Medical Director at TFP Fertility.

