New NHS data released today has shown that thousands of women are only being diagnosed with ovarian cancer once they reach emergency care.

According to the National Ovarian Cancer Audit’s State of the Nation Report 2025, of the 5,713 women diagnosed with ovarian cancer in England in 2022, 40.1% were diagnosed only after attending A&E. In Wales, the picture is even worse, with 41.3% of women diagnosed in 2023 only finding out once they’d visited A&E.

Nearly half of all women diagnosed with ovarian cancer in England and Wales reached a point of emergency before getting answers. That’s not just a shocking statistic – it’s a crisis.

The reasons behind this crisis are complex, but one truth is clear: women’s pain is too often dismissed or misdiagnosed. We have spoken to countless women who have been told it’s “just” IBS, the menopause, or stress, despite raising concerns on multiple occasions.

Awareness of symptoms is alarmingly low, and with 7,500 women receiving a diagnosis each year in the UK, many GPs will only ever see two cases across their entire career. The result? Women are left unheard until their pain becomes an emergency, with devastating consequences.

This is a failure of awareness, of diagnosis, and of the system. And it’s costing lives.

Ovarian cancer kills more women than all the other gynaecological cancers combined. Only a third of women are diagnosed at the earliest stages, despite survival rates being 95% when caught early.

The four main symptoms of ovarian cancer are bloating, feeling full more quickly, needing to pee more frequently, and tummy pain.

Other symptoms can include indigestion, back pain, extreme tiredness for no obvious reason, a change in bowel habits (going more often than usual or less frequently), postmenopausal vaginal bleeding, and unexplained weight loss.

If you are experiencing persistent, severe, frequent, or unusual symptoms, I encourage you to make an appointment with your GP as soon as possible. Ovarian cancer isn’t a common disease, so it’s important to remember that even if you have been experiencing symptoms, it is likely that there is another explanation. But it’s always best to get the worst case ruled out quickly.

As part of Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month, Ovarian Cancer Action has launched a new Symptoms Checker. It’s a free, fast online tool designed to help you spot symptoms early, recognise patterns, and seek medical advice sooner.

If something doesn’t feel right, the Symptoms Checker helps you track your symptoms and push for answers. Early action saves lives - and no woman should ever feel like they are ‘overreacting’ when it comes to their health. It takes less than 60 seconds to use, and it could save your life.

____________________

Marie-Claire Platt is Director of Research and Policy at Ovarian Cancer Action.

