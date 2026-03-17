Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley takes part in Call the Commissioner, his live phone-in on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, at the Global Studios, London. Picture: Alamy

By Fraser Knight

The UK’s most senior police officer has told LBC competing laws around disruptive protests and human rights have become ‘untenable’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley says ‘it’s time for Parliament to redraw the line’ as he admitted it has become increasingly tough for police to get the balance right. It follows criticism of his force’s handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations in recent years, with Jewish groups and some politicians describing them as ‘hate marches’ through the streets of London. For the first time since 2012, Scotland Yard asked for a month-long ban on marches linked to Al Quds, over concerns about disorder. Officers are investigating chants of ‘Death to the IDF’ at a static demonstration on Sunday - which they don’t have the power to stop. Read more: Police seek legal advice over Bobby Vylan's ‘death to the IDF’ chants at Al-Quds Day march Read more: What is meningitis and what causes it? Everything we know following deadly outbreak at University of Kent

At the end of the rally the police presecnce is ramped up and although most people leave happlily one man is arrested - Al-Quds Day demonstration in support of Palestine with a rally in defiance of a government ban. Picture: Alamy

Sir Mark revealed to LBC that his officers are seeking advice from prosecutors on whether they can take any action against people who led the chant, including one half of the rap group Bob Vylan. Last year, Avon and Somerset Police decided not to bring criminal charges after looking into similar chants at their Glastonbury performance. “There will always be a bit of grey at the margins of legislation,” the Met boss told LBC, “but the current public order legislation has far, far too much grey. “It was designed in the 1980s in a different time and has had the Human Rights Act overlaid over the top of it, which creates such complexity for the decision making of police officers and the Crown Prosecution Service. “I don't think it's tenable. And I do think time has come for Parliament to redraw the lines really clearly. “It's not for me to say how permissive or restrictive they should be, but as a police officer, me and my colleagues just want clarity." A review of public order and hate crime legislation is underway, which Sir Mark said he hopes will deliver ‘clear recommendations’ for improvement.

Police Officers patrolling the rally, march past the MI5 building in Vauxall, London. Many thousands congregated in Central London in an international demonstration of support for Palestinian rights. Picture: Alamy