Tooth decay among adults in England risen to levels last seen in 1998
The "alarming" figures follow a latest Adult Oral Health Survey (AOHS)
Levels of tooth decay among adults in England have risen to that of over 25 years ago, new figures have shown.
More than four in ten people (41 per cent) had clear signs of rotten teeth when examined by a dentist, which is up from 28 per cent in 2009 and around similar levels to 1998.
The data, released by the latest Adult Oral Health Survey (AOHS), has been described as "deeply alarming" by experts.
The AOHS 2023 provides the first picture of adult oral health in England for more than a decade and interviewed some 2,285 people for the study, while 1,619 also had an oral examination.
When using the most sensitive measure of tooth decay, which also assesses enamel decay, almost two-thirds (64 per cent) had decay in one or more teeth.
More than four in ten people (42%) said their oral health impacted their daily life, which was up from 33 per cent in 2009.
Almost one in five (19 per cent) had potentially urgent conditions such as dental pain and deep decay, according to the study.
Regular attendance to the dentist has fallen, with 52 per cent of people telling the survey they would go to the dentist for a check-up, down from 61 per cent in 2009, while 35 per cent said they only go when they are having problems.
However, four in ten said they were unable to find a dentist and 31 per cent said they cannot afford to pay.
George Tsakos, professor of dental public health at University College London, said: "These findings are deeply alarming.
"Earlier oral health gains have been reversed, and we are now back to the levels of untreated tooth decay last seen in 1998.
"More adults are reporting that the poor state of their teeth and mouth is affecting their quality of life, such as causing difficulty eating, than in previous surveys."
The survey also highlighted inequalities in oral health, with people in more deprived areas in more pain with a worse quality of life and less likely to attend the dentist regularly.
Reacting to this, professor Tsakos said: "This presents a considerable public health challenge and is an area that we need to look at as a priority.
"Decay is caused by sugar and we need prevention strategies which address that such as the recent planned extension of the sugar levy to high-sugar drinks including milk-based drinks."
The survey also found that some 2.5 per cent reported having no natural teeth, down from 6 per cent in 2009.
AOHS is commissioned by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities and delivered by a group led by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen).
Franziska Marcheselli, research director at the NatCen said: "Adults in England are keeping more of their natural teeth for longer, but [these] findings show that tooth decay has risen again and is now more common than it was in 2009.
"The findings underline the importance of prevention and better access to dental care, particularly for those facing the greatest disadvantage."
Eddie Crouch, chairman of the British Dental Association, said: "Hard-won gains on oral health are going into reverse."