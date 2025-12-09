The "alarming" figures follow a latest Adult Oral Health Survey (AOHS)

More than four in ten people (41%) had obvious signs of rotten teeth when examined, up from 28 per cent in 2009 and similar to levels in 1998. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Levels of tooth decay among adults in England have risen to that of over 25 years ago, new figures have shown.

More than four in ten people (41 per cent) had clear signs of rotten teeth when examined by a dentist, which is up from 28 per cent in 2009 and around similar levels to 1998. The data, released by the latest Adult Oral Health Survey (AOHS), has been described as "deeply alarming" by experts. The AOHS 2023 provides the first picture of adult oral health in England for more than a decade and interviewed some 2,285 people for the study, while 1,619 also had an oral examination.

Professor George Tsakos said we "need prevention strategies" to address decay being caused by excess sugar, such as the recent planned extension of the sugar levy to high-sugar drinks. Picture: Alamy

When using the most sensitive measure of tooth decay, which also assesses enamel decay, almost two-thirds (64 per cent) had decay in one or more teeth. More than four in ten people (42%) said their oral health impacted their daily life, which was up from 33 per cent in 2009. Almost one in five (19 per cent) had potentially urgent conditions such as dental pain and deep decay, according to the study. Regular attendance to the dentist has fallen, with 52 per cent of people telling the survey they would go to the dentist for a check-up, down from 61 per cent in 2009, while 35 per cent said they only go when they are having problems. However, four in ten said they were unable to find a dentist and 31 per cent said they cannot afford to pay. George Tsakos, professor of dental public health at University College London, said: "These findings are deeply alarming.