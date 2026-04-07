Academics claim changes are “attempts to dumb down assessment in the name of ‘inclusivity’."

London, UK. 14th March 2026. Exterior view of King's College London. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A top British university has told lecturers to avoid focusing on grammar and set fewer exams in a drive to make assessments “more inclusive”.

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King’s College London wants to reduce “over-reliance” on traditional exams, with students to be offered more choice in how they are assessed, such as coursework. Essay word counts will be lowered to avoid “over-burdening” students. Outraged students have penned an open letter criticising the word limits, while lecturers accused the university of “dumbing down” assessments. Read more: London uni accused of 'P&O-style fire-and-rehirings' Read more: Union warns of ‘year of disruption’ at university amid ongoing cuts row

London, United kingdom. 24th January 2026. King's College London, Waterloo Campus, Cromwell House entrance and signage, London, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

The London university, a member of the prestigious Russell Group, told staff in a recent presentation the changes would ensure assessments “validate diverse knowledge systems and lived experiences”. A slide headed “equality, diversity and inclusion” said lecturers should focus on “ideas not grammar”. Assessment should be “culturally responsive” and "reward the use of 'language culture and identity" while marking should “embrace linguistic diversity” according to the new framework. Students were separately told some of their essays would be capped at 1,300 words, down from 2,000 at the moment, in a bid to reduce stress. Nearly 70% of students at King’s are from an ethnic minority background.

London. UK- 05.17.2023. The name sign on the facade of King's Collage London strand campus. Picture: Alamy

One King’s College academic, who asked not to be named, told the Daily Mail: “This whole framework, dreamt up by middle management to justify their existence, is about sending a message about which side of the culture war the university is on. “They seem to be claiming students are snowflakes and can't cope, but students have set up a petition against it. “These young people are looking at the tough labour market and they haven't got time for all this. “This is management trying to be 'down-with-the-kids' and classically getting it wrong”.