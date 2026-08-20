Many of the pupils who are receiving their GCSE results this summer were in Year 5 when schools closed because of Covid-19.

By Ella Bennett

The proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades has risen from last year, and the rate of scoring a decent pass has returned to pre-pandemic levels, national figures show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The gap in results between boys and girls has shrunk again, and is at its narrowest point this century. More students aged 17 and above took English and maths this year – likely driven by pupils in England having to retake those subjects after failing to achieve the key pass rate – but results have worsened. Hundreds of thousands of pupils across England, Wales and Northern Ireland received GCSE grades and technical awards on Thursday morning to help them progress on to sixth form, college or training. All Year 11 students can view their results in an app for the first time this summer, following a successful trial last year. Read more: Booklet warning asylum seekers 'not to rape women' approved as some migrants have 'different cultures', minister says Read more: Working in Sir Keir’s 'boys club' No 10 was 'unbearable' after fears of 'always being recorded', Sue Gray says

Pupils collect their GCSE results at Egglescliffe School. Picture: Alamy

More than a fifth (22.0%) of UK entries were awarded the top grades – at least a 7 or an A grade – this year, up by 0.1 percentage points on last year, when 21.9% achieved the top grades. This was higher than in 2019, the last year before the pandemic, when 20.8% of entries achieved the top grades. The figures, published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), cover GCSE entries from students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The proportion of entries getting at least a 4 or a C grade – considered a “standard pass” – has fallen from 67.4% in 2025 to 67.3% this year – a drop of 0.1 percentage points, and the same as in 2019. Many of the pupils who are receiving their GCSE results this summer were in Year 5 when schools closed because of Covid-19, meaning their secondary education was not disrupted by the height of the pandemic.

In England, students who do not secure at least a grade 4 in English and/or maths GCSE are typically required to retake the subjects during post-16 education. The proportion of post-16 UK entries for English rose by 6.5% on last year, but the rate of scoring a decent pass decreased by 1.4 percentage points. For maths, the proportion of entries increased by 5.8% but the rate of achieving a 4 was down 1.7 percentage points on 2025. Boys have continued to close the gender gap. Overall, nearly a quarter (24.4%) of girls’ GCSE entries were awarded at least a grade 7/A compared with almost a fifth of boys’ entries (19.6%): a 4.8 percentage point gap, down from a difference of 5.1 last year.

Pupils collect their GCSE results at the Ark Greenwich Free School. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, 70.2% of girls’ GCSE entries were awarded at least a grade 4/C, compared with 64.4% of boys’ entries – a 5.8 percentage-point gap, down from 6.2% last year. These are the narrowest leads enjoyed by girls since at least 2000, which is the earliest archive data available. Education experts raised long-standing concerns over the gender disparity ahead of results. The Centre for Policy Research on Men and Boys (CPRMB) said the disparities at GCSE level, and in education more widely, can mean boys struggle to thrive after leaving school.

Pupils collect their GCSE results at the Ark Greenwich Free School. Picture: Alamy

CPRMB research officer Martha Lucas said: “When around a third of boys’ entries to GCSE are consistently not meeting a grade four each year, which is the standard pass level, it is a massive concern. “For a lot of employment, meeting that grade four in maths and English is a barrier to finding that employment. “This year, the number of male Neets (not in education, employment or training) hit more than 500,000. “So, boys are consistently leaving school without the qualifications nor education necessary for them to thrive in adult life – get a job, be in employment – and quite frankly that desperately needs to change.” Ms Lucas said the gender gap starts to emerge when children are as young as five, adding that girls are “consistently outperforming boys in education”. The gap in top grades between London – the best performing region – and the North East – the worst performing – has widened to a record high of 10.9 percentage points up from 10.6 last year.

Pupils collect their GCSE results at the London Nautical School in Waterloo. Picture: Alamy