Paul Rees was in the passenger seat when Freddie Flintoff crashed in 2022.

Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Top Gear legend The Stig has been unmasked as the star revealed he "nearly died" in the horror crash that left Freddie Flintoff with life-changing injuries.

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Paul Rees was in the passenger seat, giving expert driving advice to Flintoff when he crashed while filming Top Gear in 2022. Rees, 41, has reflected on the accident in a new interview, claiming he “genuinely felt like we were going to potentially die, because we had no protection”. The driver said, like Flintoff, he has been left with PTSD after the crash and “still has no idea” how he survived, considering the three-wheeler vehicle – a Morgan Super 3 – had no roof, and he wasn't wearing a helmet. “I was acutely aware the only thing holding my head off the tarmac was Fred’s head,” Rees told The Sun of the moment they hit the road. “My vision went red. I now know that was blood from Fred spraying me in the face”. Read more: Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff's passenger sues BBC for £150k over Top Gear crash Read more: Freddie Flintoff reveals Ricky Hatton's death made him finally open up about mental health

According to court documents, Rees is seeking up to £150,000 for personal injury. It had not previously been publicly known that anyone else was inside the open-topped three-wheeled Morgan Super 3 when it overturned at the Top Gear test track. Flintoff suffered serious facial and rib injuries in the crash. BBC Studios, in its legal defence, said Rees did not complain of any injuries either at the time or afterwards. Rees claimed he was rushed to hospital after a two-hour wait, having been allegedly told by a solo medic on site: “I’m not equipped for this.” He was given the all-clear, but found out a year later that he’d broken his back.