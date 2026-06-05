Top Gun actor James Handy 'stabbed to death by his girlfriend's son' in his front garden
The suspect, Michael Gledhill, flagged down Los Angeles police officers when they arrived at the scene
Actor James Handy, who most recently appeared in Top Gun: Maverick, was stabbed to death by his girlfriend's son in his front garden.
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The actor was found by police unconscious in the front garden in with a stab wound in his chest.
The suspect, Michael Gledhill, 44, flagged down Los Angeles police officers when they arrived at the scene in Tarzana.
He had called 911, telling the operator "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin".
When officers arrived, the suspect flagged them down and was “telling them he was the one they were looking for,” police said.
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Gledhill, who lives at the home with his mother, was arrested and booked on a count of murder.
A representative for Handy confirmed his death.
“With great sadness I can confirm that the gentleman who was attacked and killed on Wednesday in Tarzana was the actor James Handy,” Handy’s talent agent, Pam Ellis-Evenas, said.
The suspect was still in custody Thursday night, according to online jail records. He was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.
Police said that the stabbing appeared to be isolated and that there was no danger to the public.
Handy appeared in Top Gun: Maverick where he played the bartender Jimmy. He has also featured in Arachnophobia and Jumanji as well as many TV roles, such as NCIS: Los Angeles, CSI: New York, NYPD Blue and Law & Order.