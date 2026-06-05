Actor James Handy, who most recently appeared in Top Gun: Maverick, was stabbed to death by his girlfriend's son in his front garden.

The actor was found by police unconscious in the front garden in with a stab wound in his chest.

The suspect, Michael Gledhill, 44, flagged down Los Angeles police officers when they arrived at the scene in Tarzana.

He had called 911, telling the operator "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin".

When officers arrived, the suspect flagged them down and was “telling them he was the one they were looking for,” police said.

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