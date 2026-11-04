The Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police has told LBC a national system for sharing facial recognition 'watchlists' between different police forces could be vital in arresting some of the country's most serious offenders.

This would mean the storage and sharing of photographs of wanted criminals between police forces for use in facial recognition technology.

Currently, watchlists are put together by individual forces before live facial recognition is deployed at a location. They are then typically discarded.

A national database already exists, but the Deputy Assistant Commissioner also wants a national 'watchlist' of high profile offenders such as sex offenders and murderers.

The government says the technology has proved very effective – after static live facial recognition cameras piloted in Croydon between October 2025 and March 2026 led to 173 arrests, including suspects wanted for rape, kidnap and sexual assault.

But Ben Russell, who is the national policing lead for facial recognition, thinks its use could go further.

He exclusively told LBC: “If you're deploying facial recognition outside a football match and you've got a team in Manchester and a team in London, but you only have data on wanted people in London, you know you're not getting the full picture.

“Do we need to include in that wanted people from Devon and Cornwall, from Wales, from Scotland? No, we don't, because that wouldn't be proportionate and that wouldn't be likely to give us results. But do we want data from Greater Manchester Police? We absolutely would. We build that national way of working so we can be more targeted.

“It's a great example of why I think a national watchlist could make a really big difference. And it's something we are working on and we are working very closely with the government and other policing partners on.”

This comes as the government has today announced new laws to govern the use of facial recognition technology and “maximise public safety”.

The Home Office has introduced a new watchdog which they say will ensure the police’s use of the technology is fair and proportionate. They will have the power to stop forces using it if they fail to comply with the rules.

They say “it will also be made clear that any technologies used by law enforcement must be rigorously and independently tested against bias or discrimination of age, gender or race.

“And a specific law will be introduced to make clear that police use of facial recognition must be intelligence-led and proportionate, so it is only used when officers believe wanted people could be present in an area”.

However, campaigners have previously raised concerns about the use of live facial recognition technology.

Chris Jones from the charity Statewatch has told LBC: “There’s various issues with facial recognition technology that people should be aware of. On the one hand, personally I’m entirely opposed to it. I don’t think we should have this kind of technology in the streets of a country that claims to be a free democratic society. Government ministers will often demonise China for being a surveillance state, which it is, but this is precisely the kind of thing that the Chinese government does.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: "Facial recognition technology has been the biggest breakthrough for catching criminals since DNA matching, already helping police take thousands of dangerous criminals off our streets.

“The benefits are clear, but we must ensure that its use is fair, safe and proportionate.

“It is right we put in place clear laws to ensure the use of this technology is watertight, so the public can have confidence that these tools, which are vital to our safety, are used responsibly too.”

Al Murray, Director of PoliceAI, said: "Facial recognition technology is one of a number of proven capabilities that can help policing work more effectively to keep the public safe. Used responsibly, technologies like this can help officers identify wanted offenders more quickly, make better use of available information and focus more time on protecting victims and communities.

"The benefits of technology adoption are greatest when innovation is matched by strong safeguards, transparency and public accountability. We welcome the government's commitment to providing a clearer framework for the use of facial recognition, helping forces adopt technology consistently, responsibly and with the confidence of the public they serve."