Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the Andrew would have all of his titles removed and be forced to leave Royal Lodge. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A former top prosecutor has called for Scotland Yard to open an investigation into claims Andrew Mountbatten Windsor sexually abused Virginia Giuffre.

Former chief prosecutor for North West England Nazir Afzal, said that he thought he was witnessing a case of ‘two-tier justice’. Scotland Yard decided not to conduct a criminal investigation in 2016 when the accusations, which Mr Mountbatten Windsor has strenuously denied, were first made. The Met has said it is ‘actively’ looking into claims that the King’s brother tried to use his bodyguard to smear his accuser. But Mr Afzal said a fresh investigation is required following the removal of Andrew’s royal titles and his eviction from Royal Lodge in Windsor. “Public confidence has been shaken by this. People do feel that there is some two-tier justice here.” If the Met did not investigate, he said there was “no reason” why the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) should not do so. The King stripped his younger brother of his Prince and Duke of York titles on Thursday night and a statement from Buckingham Palace stressed both his and Camilla’s thoughts were with the victims of abuse. Members of the US House Oversight Committee have also called for the former prince to reveal what he knew about the actions of the convicted sex trafficker. Democrat Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi said that he wants Andrew to give evidence before Congress: “I would go so far as to subpoena him.” He added: “Now, enforcing the subpoenas is not easy for somebody who’s on foreign soil. “However, if Andrew wishes to come to the United States or he’s here, then he’s subject to the jurisdiction of the US Congress, and I would expect him to testify.” Read more: Andrew to receive six-figure payout and regular stipend from King to stop him from 'overspending' Read more: Andrew quit fight over titles and Royal Lodge 'after Fergie abandoned him'

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Picture: Getty

He delivered a message to Andrew: “Come clean. Come before the US Congress, voluntarily testify. Don’t wait for a subpoena. Come and testify and tell us what you know. “At the end of the day, we want to know exactly what happened, not just to give justice to the survivors, but to prevent this from ever happening again.” Congressman Suhas Subramanyam said on Saturday: “I would like for him to come to our committee and tell us everything he knows about Jeffrey Epstein and the crimes that were committed, I think this would be a great way for Andrew to clear his name, it would be great way for us to continue our pursuit of justice for the victims, and frankly, Andrew’s name has come up many times from the victims, and so he clearly has knowledge of what happened, and we just want him to come forward and tell us what he knows.” A spokesperson for the Met Police said it was made aware of allegations around non-recent trafficking for sexual exploitation in 2015 which “related to events outside the UK and an allegation of trafficking to central London in March 2001”.

Andrew is accused of having sex with Ms Giuffre three times. Picture: Alamy

They added that following the legal advice, “it was clear that any investigation into human trafficking would be largely focused on activities and relationships outside the UK”, so officers concluded that “other jurisdictions and organisations were better placed to pursue the specific allegations”. And in November 2016, a decision was made that this matter would not proceed to a full criminal investigation, the force said. Meanwhile, the eyes of the world continue to be fixed on Royal Lodge after the news that Andrew will move from Windsor to private accommodation in Sandringham, Norfolk. It has been claimed that Andrew is set to get a six-figure payout and an annual payment as part of his “relocation settlement” after being forced out of the Royal Lodge. Former Prince Andrew will receive the one-off payment to cover his move, followed by the regular stipend to prevent him from “overspending in his new life as a commoner”, The Guardian newspaper has reported.

A black Land Rover defender leaving Bishops Gate near Royal Lodge in Windsor. Picture: Jamie Lashmar/PA Wire