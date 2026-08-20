The aide's presence as she accompanied Trump onto a catering truck after being evacuated from Air Force One caught the world's attention

President Donald Trump, from right, White House aide Natalie Harp and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum walk during a tour. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump's devoted aide, Natalie Harp, has worked at White House without the required security clearance for nearly a year, it's been revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Harp, who holds the title of Mr Trump's 'special assistant' but has found herself the centre of press attention in recent days, has accompanied the US President on more or less every presidential outing in recent months. Often seen carrying a waterproof satchel and portable printer - lending to her nickname the 'human printer' - the 35-year-old assistant can often be spotted handing physical copies of articles to the US President on-the-move. However, it was the aide's presence as she accompanied Trump onto a catering truck as he was evacuated from Air Force One following threats from Iran that caught the world's attention. As she exited the jet alongside the US President, other White House aides, including Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, were left on board the decoy plane alongside members of the press. It's left many questioning the finer details of Ms Harp's position, with new reports suggesting she has worked at the White House for nearly a year without obtaining the required security clearance. Read more: US could cut key tariffs as part of proposed Canada deal Read more: Trump promises 'economic D-Day' in latest bid to 'cripple' Iran

White House aide Natalie Harp disembarks Air Force One on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Two people familiar with the matter told US outlet MS NOW that it was unclear why Harp had not completed the standard clearance process required by nearly every West Wing employee. The US President previously insisted she "loves me as much as Melania" when asked about the assistant's loyalty. It comes after letters emerged, written by Ms Harp to Trump in 2023, which saw her gush about the fact she forgets to eat and sleep when around the president. A former One America News Network show host, the presenter-turned-assistant once again stole the limelight on Sunday when Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff mocked both the President and Harp during a rally in Atlanta, Georgia. The senator, who has been applauded by the left for his lawyer-like congressional grillings, insisted Trump would rather 'build his ballroom and travel with Natalie' than do his job. Jon Ossoff, a Democratic senator from Georgia, said: “He golfs and trades stocks. See, he doesn’t want to do the job; he wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie to their apparently defenceless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

United States President Donald J Trump looks on as Natalie Harp, an aide, places a computer displaying a news report about the stock market, during a press conference. Picture: Alamy