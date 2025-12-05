London and South East schools have been named the top performing grammar and comprehensive schools in the country in a prestigious league table.

Queen Elizabeth’s School, a grammar in Barnet, has climbed a place in The Sunday Times ranking to take the top spot for all state schools in 2026, as well as the top spot for A-level results.

Meanwhile, Dame Alice Owen’s School in Potters Bar has been ranked number one this year for comprehensives in the South East and the UK as a whole.

The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2026, which ranks schools based on exam performance in summer 2025, ranked West London Free School as the second best comprehensive in the country, followed by JFS School in Harrow.

West London Free School was also named comprehensive school of the year 2026 in the rankings, which are based on performance and editorial discretion.

London schools took half of the top 20 spots for comprehensives in the rankings, and 12 of the top-ranked state primary schools.

Read more: Rory Stewart urges public to be 'more forgiving' of Nigel Farage’s school remarks in wake of anti-semitism claims

Read more: Nigel Farage demands BBC apology for 70s programmes after he was asked about school racism allegations