Top UK secondary schools revealed as London grammar school crowned best in annual rankings
London schools took half of the top 20 spots for comprehensives in the rankings, and 12 of the top-ranked state primary schools
London and South East schools have been named the top performing grammar and comprehensive schools in the country in a prestigious league table.
Queen Elizabeth’s School, a grammar in Barnet, has climbed a place in The Sunday Times ranking to take the top spot for all state schools in 2026, as well as the top spot for A-level results.
Meanwhile, Dame Alice Owen’s School in Potters Bar has been ranked number one this year for comprehensives in the South East and the UK as a whole.
The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2026, which ranks schools based on exam performance in summer 2025, ranked West London Free School as the second best comprehensive in the country, followed by JFS School in Harrow.
West London Free School was also named comprehensive school of the year 2026 in the rankings, which are based on performance and editorial discretion.
Thomas Jones Primary School in London has jumped from joint 43rd place last year to be named the top primary.
Wilson’s School, a grammar in Wallington, south London, has been named the best state school for GCSEs, and St Paul’s School in London took the top spot for best private school in the country.
Helen Davies, editor of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide, said: “The educational landscape is testing – budget challenges, rising student mental health issues, special educational needs and an increasingly uncertain future.
“But there is also so much to celebrate from the dedication of teachers who are finding ever more innovative and impactful ways to enrich their students and give them the very best start in life.”
The ranking also names the top state, comprehensive and private schools in each region.
For example, grammar The King’s School in Grantham was named top state secondary in the East Midlands for 2026 as well as the top school for academic excellence in the region.
In the North East, the top comprehensive is also the top state school overall. St Leonard’s RC School in Durham was also named the region’s school of the year for academic excellence.
The ranking is made based on calculations of the top grades at GCSE and A-level as a percentage of total entries at the school.