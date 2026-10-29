Top US general fired from Pentagon after being accused of leaking classified information - as Trump mistakes sacked official for a woman
US President Donald Trump, who misidentified Sylvia as a woman, said the senior US general has "got problems"
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A top general has been fired from the Pentagon over accusations that he leaked classified information to the public.
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US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sacked US Army Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia, as Trump considers launching fresh military strikes against Iran.
A senior Pentagon official said Sylvia had failed three polygraphs questioning him about leaking classified information.
"The extent of his leaking became so critical that Secretary Hegseth took immediate action and fired Sylvia in order to protect national security.
"Urgent action was needed and could not wait another second," the official said.
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US President Donald Trump, who misidentified Sylvia as a woman, said the senior US general has "got problems."
"We're very much looking for leakers, and she's going to have big problems, long-term problems," Trump told reporters.
Sylvia could not be immediately reached for comment.
Sylvia's firing is one of the highest-profile consequences to date from Hegseth's sweeping hunt for officials suspected of leaking information to the news media as the unpopular Iran war enters its ninth month.
Hegseth's effort includes a Pentagon task force to identify the source of leaks and the widespread use of polygraph exams on senior officials as part of these investigations.
Sylvia's removal comes as the US military plans for a potential resumption of intensive bombings in Iran, something Trump has called "another little Epic Fury."
The Pentagon has fumed about leaks during the Iran war, including about its planning and the expenditure of munitions.
Sean Parnell, the chief Pentagon spokesperson, said the decision followed an extensive investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.
"This matter, along with others, have been referred to the Justice Department for potential further legal action," Parnell said, without identifying other officials who may also be targeted.
Parnell added: "Our commitment was not an empty promise. We vowed to find you, and we meant it."
A spokesperson for the Joint Staff withdrew an initial statement expressing gratitude for Sylvia's 32 years of service, saying "we determined the statement did not appropriately reflect the full circumstances."
"Out of respect for the service member and the ongoing personnel process, we will not comment further," the spokesperson said.