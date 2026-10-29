US President Donald Trump, who misidentified Sylvia as a woman, said the senior US general has "got problems"

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (pictured) sacked US Army Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia, . Picture: JIM WATSON/Getty

By Issy Clarke

A top general has been fired from the Pentagon over accusations that he leaked classified information to the public.

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US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth. Picture: JAM STA ROSA/Getty

US President Donald Trump, who misidentified Sylvia as a woman, said the senior US general has "got problems." "We're very much looking for leakers, and she's going to have big problems, long-term problems," Trump told reporters. Sylvia could not be immediately reached for comment. Sylvia's firing is one of the highest-profile consequences to date from Hegseth's sweeping hunt for officials suspected of leaking information to the news media as the unpopular Iran war enters its ninth month.

Hegseth's effort includes a Pentagon task force to identify the source of leaks and the widespread use of polygraph exams on senior officials as part of these investigations. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy

Hegseth's effort includes a Pentagon task force to identify the source of leaks and the widespread use of polygraph exams on senior officials as part of these investigations. Sylvia's removal comes as the US military plans for a potential resumption of intensive bombings in Iran, something Trump has called "another little Epic Fury." The Pentagon has fumed about leaks during the Iran war, including about its planning and the expenditure of munitions. Sean Parnell, the chief Pentagon spokesperson, said the decision followed an extensive investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.