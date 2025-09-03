Topshop will come back to UK high streets early next year, as the brand will be hosted in 32 John Lewis stores across the country.

At its height, Topshop had a store in 300 locations across Britain, and 11 in the US.

The huge fashion chain suddenly disappeared from UK high streets in 2021 after the collapse of its parent company Arcadia, owned by Sir Philip Green.

John Lewis announced the partnership with the popular fashion brand in an attempt to attract more young people to its stores.

After four years under the ownership of online retail giant Asos, it has now been confirmed that Topshop and Topman clothes will be sold in John Lewis shops nationwide from February next year as part of a new partnership between the firms.

John Lewis boss Peter Ruis, leading a large-scale transformation and revival of the department store chain, believes the partnership would “really exemplify the new John Lewis”

He said Topshop was “a brand that is going to resonate with our gen Zs and our gen Xers and everyone in between”.

He added that the brand is "very optimistic" ahead of the key Christmas period, as John Lewis continues to invest heavily in its fashion business as part of the new business strategy.

John Lewis has confirmed it will begin selling Topshop clothing in 32 of its stores across the UK next year, with Topman products launching in six sites.

It comes just weeks after Topshop products began appearing in physical stores for the first time since the chain vanished from high streets, with the brand being sold in Liberty in central London.

However, the latest move will mark the first time customers across the UK will be able to see the brand in stores again after four years under the ownership of online fashion giant Asos.

Mr Ruis, managing director of John Lewis, said: "We think this is something people will queue outside the door for.

"We have younger customers, beauty is a classic example of that, and John Lewis is multi-generational, but I think it will bring in more.

"It will bring more of those 'family day out' shoppers and as the only place to go for it, we will hopefully be driving customers who don't always come through the door, across all age groups."

Michelle Wilson, managing director of Topshop, said: "The conversations we've had with customers around the relaunch is that people are desperate to see Topshop back in stores, so we do think we will bring customers into John Lewis that might not have come in before."

Topshop products will be available at the following John Lewis stores: