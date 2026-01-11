The Conservative Patry have said that they would ban under-16s from social media if they were in power, after the success of a similar ban in Australia last month.

Tory party leader, Kemi Badenoch, has also said they would prohibit the use of smartphones in schools.

The changes are aimed at protecting children's mental health and education, and to prevent them from seeing harmful content online, say the Conservatives.

They are also advocating for social media companies such as TikTok and Snapchat to use age verification tools in order keep young people off the platforms.

Badenoch said that the age restriction would give adults choice, whilst protecting children.

The scope of the policy would be kept under review, say the Tories.

