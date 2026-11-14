The Prime Minister added the country has “lost more than we gained” in the decade since the referendum

It is the party's first annual conference following its defeat in the May 2026 Senedd election and marks the first as party leaders for both Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The Tories “burned all our bridges” in the aftermath of the Brexit vote and the country has “lost more than we gained” in the decade since the referendum, Andy Burnham has said ahead of a UK-EU summit.

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Defending his push for closer ties with Brussels, the Prime Minister said a new deal he hopes to secure next week will “get food prices down” and put more money in the pockets of British exporters. Mr Burnham is due to meet EU leaders on November 20 and lock in agreements that he says could raise GDP by 0.4% – including on food and farming, emissions trading and a youth mobility scheme. The UK will then “explore options” for a different long-term relationship with the trading bloc, he has said. Speaking at Welsh Labour conference on Saturday, the Prime Minister said: “We need to be willing to take difficult decisions to get the cost of living down. “It’s why, in a few days’ time, I will head to the next UK-EU summit and I will be working hard as we move towards it to get to a new deal on food and farming between the UK and the EU. "Why am I doing that? Because I want to help Welsh businesses. Read more: Andy Burnham believes in a 'win-win' EU deal to build 'Brexit people thought they were voting for' Read more: I will argue for Britain's future in the EU within my own party, writes Scottish Labour leader Michael Marra

“I want to remove some of the red tape that food exporters here face when they are seeking to send their product support abroad, but more than anything I’m trying to get prices down, food prices down, and if we get the right deal, that is what we will do, as well as reduce costs for businesses, and overall get more growth into the UK economy, up to 0.4% on GDP.” He added: “Why wouldn’t I do that as Prime Minister? Why wouldn’t I lead in that way? We’ve got the Conservatives who are standing out against it, saying no change. Well, I don’t believe Brexit and the deal that they got has been good enough for Britain. “I think we’ve lost more than we’ve gained over the last 10 years, and, actually, I think the Conservatives gave Britain a harsher and harder Brexit than people thought they were getting when they voted in 2016, because they burned all of our bridges in the aftermath, with the EU, and so I’m going to lead as Prime Minister on this issue, and I’m going to go and try and get the best deal I can for Wales, for those here who could benefit, Welsh farmers, exporters of Welsh shellfish and Welsh lamb.” The Prime Minister’s remarks in recent weeks have fuelled questions about the prospect of the UK rejoining the EU or adopting its freedom-of-movement rules, but he has insisted voters would ultimately be “the boss” of any changes.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham shakes hands with Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock after speaking during the Welsh Labour conference. Picture: PA Images/Alamy