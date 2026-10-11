The Conservatives have also accused Labour’s energy policies of “bleeding the North Sea of investment”

Shadow energy secretary Andrew Bowie has called on Burnham to “Approve Jackdaw, approve Rosebank, end the ban on licences". Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

The Conservatives have urged the Prime Minister to stop “dithering” and approve the Jackdaw and Rosebank oil and gas fields.

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The opposition party has also called on the Government to lift the ban on new North Sea drilling licences and scrap the Energy Profits Levy, also known as the “windfall tax”. These policies are “bleeding the North Sea of investment”, according to the Tories, arguing that removing them could unlock 2.9 billion barrels of oil and gas and £165 billion in economic value, while protecting 200,000 skilled jobs. Particular criticism has been directed at delays in approving the Jackdaw gas field. The party claims the platform is “99%” complete and “ready to go”, following the conclusion of the regulator's consultation in August. They have also claimed Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh had been just days away from approving the project in September, but that the decision was delayed because Labour was “frightened” of losing to the Greens in last week's Holborn and St Pancras by-election.

The Tories have argued that changing Labour’s energy policies could unlock an estimated 2.9 billion barrels of oil and gas. Picture: Alamy

Shadow energy secretary Andrew Bowie said: “Andy Burnham is dithering and delaying." “He has sat on a gas field that is ready to go because he was frightened of the Green Party in Camden.” “The by-election is over and his excuse has gone with it, so he should approve Jackdaw immediately.” The Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine added: “If the Prime Minister finally signs it off, nobody should mistake one gas field for a change of heart, because Labour’s ban on new licences and its punishing windfall tax are bleeding the North Sea of investment and the jobs that go with it. “Approve Jackdaw, approve Rosebank, end the ban on licences, scrap the Energy Profits Levy. “That is what a Conservative Government would do, and it is what this Prime Minister should do if he wants anyone to believe he is serious.” The Conservatives also highlighted that more than £3 billion has already been invested in the controversial Jackdaw and Rosebank fields, which they say would together add £28.7 billion to the economy. They claim Jackdaw could supply more than 6% of Britain's gas by this winter, enough to heat 1.4 million homes. Rosebank, meanwhile, has been described by the party as “the largest undeveloped oil and gas field in British waters”, containing 300 million barrels.

The Conservatives have also claimed Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh had been just days away from approving the project in September. Picture: Getty