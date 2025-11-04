The Bill would give workers more rights from their first day of employment

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith, said the Bill could cripple economic output. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Conservatives have called for the Government to throw out its flagship workers rights package, with MPs are set to debate it once again.

Kemi Badenoch's party said the Employment Rights Bill should be withdrawn, claiming it will have a damaging impact on the British economy. The Bill is aimed at bolstering the rights of workers, including by extending a host of protections to them from the first day they start a new job. It is currently caught in a stage of parliamentary scrutiny known as "ping-pong" where the Lords and Commons argue over details in the Bill until agreement is reached. Read more: Tax rises now 'inevitable', claims Labour-aligned thinktank ahead of crunch Budget Read more: UK government bonds rally but pound falls further after Reeves speech

Business Secretary, Peter Kyle previously said the Bill was a 'step forward.'. Picture: Alamy

"Otherwise, the impact on families will be disastrous. the Conservatives have called for it to be halted completely in its tracks, claiming it will lead to redundancies, increase welfare costs, and "cripple economic output." Andrew Griffith, the shadow business secretary, said: "Labour’s unemployment Bill is set to cripple economic output and cost 326,000 people their jobs and livelihoods. "Businesses are already reeling from the jobs tax and rising prices delivered by Rachel Reeves. This Bill threatens to worsen their pain by hiking costs and facilitating widespread strikes. "Labour should listen to the overwhelming calls from business, stand up to the trade union bully boys and withdraw this Bill before it can wreak economic havoc. "Otherwise, the impact on families will be disastrous."

Ministers suffered a series of defeats to the Bill when it last appeared in the Lords, which included peers again rejecting proposals to give workers so-called "day one" rights protecting them from unfair dismissal. The Lords also rejected a series of measures aimed at strengthening trades unions. A Government spokesperson said they did not "recognise" the figures used by the Conservatives in their assessment of the Bill. The spokesperson said: "Our Employment Rights Bill will end the days of low pay and falling standards and drive economic growth by boosting the working conditions and living standards of over 15 million workers. "Most employers recognise that happy workers are more productive and we will continue to work with them to deliver the growth that this country needs."