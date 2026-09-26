The policy would raise the number of deportations a year from 6,000 a year to 40,000, the party said

The policy would raise the number of deportations a year from 6,000 a year to 40,000, the party said. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

All foreign criminals convicted of anything beyond "the most minor offences” would be automatically deported under a new Conservative policy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Tory plans would apply to any foreign national sent to prison or convicted of anything “beyond the most minor offences” such as littering or failing to pay a TV licence fee. Meanwhile, British citizenship would be stripped from dual nationals who have lived in the UK for less than 15 years, but have been jailed for more than five years. The policy would raise the number of deportations a year from 6,000 a year to 40,000, the party said. It backed more use of controversial live-facial recognition as it said the technology would be rolled out to 100 “high-crime areas”. Read more: Man, 76, arrested over face covering at Portsmouth anti-immigration protest Read more: As an NHS doctor, I've seen the scars of torture. Blaming immigration won't heal our public services

It follows protests in Hampshire this week after British rescue boats were sent to collect the passengers of dinghy which spent around 30 hours at sea. Picture: Alamy

The Conservative Party claimed there are more than 21,000 “serious foreign criminals” living in communities who Labour and previous Tory governments have failed to deport. According to the Tories, no foreign criminals have been sent back to Iran, Sudan, Eritrea or Syria despite 839 of their nationals sitting in prisons in England and Wales. They said only 11 Jamaicans were deported of the 357 in prison, along with six Iraqis of the 306 and nine Somalis of the 235 inside. Anyone deported would be banned from returning to the UK unless the Home Secretary gave permission under their plans.

They said “low-level violations”, including parking tickets, littering, dog fouling or failing to have a TV licence would be exempt. The Home Secretary would also have the power to offer clemency. The Home Office has been contacted for comment. The proposals depend on the current plans by the Tories to leave the European Convention on Human Rights as it said it is being used by the courts to keep criminals in the UK. The Tories have already said they would take Britain out of the Human Rights Act and the Council of Europe Convention on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp (centre). Picture: Alamy