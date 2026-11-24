Tories would scrap early release scheme and embark on massive prison building programme, party says
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The Conservatives would scrap the Government's early release scheme and build 50,000 prison places if they returned to power, shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy has said.
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The party also wants to end the presumption against short prison sentences, allowing judges to hand down custodial terms of a year or less without suspending them.
The Tories claim the plans would mean up to 80,000 offenders spending longer in prison.
Mr Timothy will set out the proposals in a speech at the Onward think tank on Tuesday, promising what he calls "the largest prison-building programme in modern history".
The Government says its expanded early release scheme is needed to free up places and prevent the justice system from collapsing. Ministers have blamed the previous Conservative government for failing to invest in the prison estate and have promised to create thousands more cells.
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Around 5,000 prisoners are scheduled to be released in stages over the next year under the scheme. The figure was reduced from 6,000 after ministers exempted rapists and the most serious child sex offenders following a backlash.
Ahead of his speech, Mr Timothy said: "Prison works, but we need the capacity to make sure more criminals are locked up."
He accused Labour of "cutting corners and letting criminals out early" and said the proposed building programme would allow the Conservatives to end early release schemes and bring back short custodial sentences.
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said victims were living with the consequences of crime while offenders appeared to be "getting a better deal".
"Prison should mean real punishment, not a slap on the wrist or revolving door where sentences are cut short because Labour can't find enough cells," she said.
The Conservatives have previously pledged to create 50,000 new prison places.
Reform UK home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf criticised the party's record in government, saying the Conservatives had failed to build enough places during their time in power.
"At that rate, it would take them 1,400 years to build the 50,000 new places they now claim they'll create," he said.