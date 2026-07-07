The prisons watchdog has said it will keep a close eye on criminals freed early from prison under a Government scheme, amid fears that rapists could be among them. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Tories will call on the Government to exempt sexual offenders from the Government's early prison release scheme on Tuesday.

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From September, the Government will bring into force part of the Sentencing Act 2026, enabling some offenders to be released earlier in an effort to relieve overcrowding in prisons. Reports have suggested that killers, rapists and sex offenders could be among up to 6,000 criminals released from prison early in a few months time. Ahead of an opposition day debate, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said: “It is frankly disgusting that convicted rapists, paedophiles and grooming gangs are being let out early by Labour. “We warned the Government their Sentencing Bill would do this, but they didn’t listen. Now even Andy Burnham is saying he wants to change the law, so groomers and rapists aren’t eligible for early release. “If Labour MPs want to show they understand the fury that many people feel about this situation, they should vote for the Conservative Party’s motion and keep vile sex offenders behind bars.” Andy Burnham, who is likely to be the next prime minister, is exploring how to tighten the scheme to prevent child sex offenders from walking free, according to The Sunday Times.

Kemi Badenoch And Kevin Hollinrake Visit A Business In North Yorkshire. Picture: Getty

Labour former minister Jess Phillips called for “more exemptions within the release scheme”, including to keep adults who rape children in prison for longer. Mrs Badenoch’s party previously tabled an amendment to the Sentencing Bill in a bid to prevent rapists, paedophiles, and other serious offenders from being awarded automatic early release. Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor said the extra capacity created by the early release scheme could help governors focus more on rehabilitation, but warned institutions were still failing to provide the education, training and risk-reduction programmes needed to support their release. He added: “This is an area we’ve been worried about for many years. “A lot of prisoners are going to be going out from jails in September, October, November, and we will watch very closely what the effect of that is in terms of reoffending rates and risk to the public.”

Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor said the extra capacity created by the early release scheme could help governors focus more on rehabilitation. Picture: Alamy