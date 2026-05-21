The date for the parliamentary by-election in Makerfield has been confirmed for Thursday 18 June.

Tories and Greens announce Makerfield by-election candidates . Picture: Conservative Party/ Green Party

By Ella Bennett

The Conservative Party and Green Party have announced candidates to stand in the Makerfield by-election.

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The Greens are standing nurse Chris Kennedy, while the Tories are represented by former Wigan mayor Michael Winstanley. Mr Winstanley was born in Makerfield and served as a Wigan councillor for Orrell for 16 years from 2000, including a year as the town’s mayor. He previously contested the Makerfield constituency in 1997, coming second to Labour’s Sir Ian McCartney with 15% of the vote. Mr Winstanley said he was “honoured” to be selected, adding: “Makerfield has always been at the heart of everything I do." Read more: Date confirmed for Makerfield by-election as Andy Burnham seeks return to Westminster Read more: Will Andy Burnham be able to beat Reform in Makerfield? What the data shows

I am delighted that Michael Winstanley is standing for the Conservatives in Makerfield, he will make an excellent champion of the area having lived in, worked in and represented the local community for years.



I know there have been calls from a minority of people for the… https://t.co/QxK39hQPB4 — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) May 20, 2026

He added: “I know the pride people have in our towns and villages, but I also understand the challenges families and businesses are facing because of this Government’s decisions. “Under Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative Party has changed and has clear plans to build stronger high streets and get Britain working again. “This by-election is an opportunity to give Makerfield a strong local voice who understands the area and has a proven record of delivering for the area, and I am looking forward to the campaign.”

Say hello to Chris Kennedy - Safeguarding Nurse, battle-tested Green Campaigner, Passionate Grassroots Visionary and your Green Party candidate for Makerfield 💚 pic.twitter.com/XIYxElIUnQ — The Green Party (@TheGreenParty) May 21, 2026

Mr Kennedy, who is a children’s safeguarding specialist, said he was “proud” to have been elected to stand in the June 18 contest through a ballot of local members after a hustings. He said: “We want to defend our area against the politics of hate and division and bring people together around a positive vision for the future. “At the same time, we can’t let this election be dominated by a Westminster psychodrama. It must be about protecting what makes Makerfield special. People here are feeling the pressure of the cost-of-living crisis, and they deserve real support. “Greens will fight for warmer homes, lower bills, and a fairer economy. And we will always stand up for our NHS, properly funded, publicly owned, and there for everyone when they need it.”

The candidates will be hoping to win the Makerfield by-election after it was triggered by Labour MP Josh Simons stepping down to allow Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham an attempt to return to Westminster. Mr Burnham will be running in the by-election on behalf of the Labour Party, and it is widely expected that he will challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership if he is successful. Following the announcement, Mr Burnham said he is "proud and humbled" to have been selected as Labour’s candidate for Makerfield.

Reform UK has named local man Robert Kenyon as their candidate in Makerfield. Mr Kenyon, who is a local plumber, ran in the 2024 election and finished in second place with nearly 32 per cent of the vote. He has served as an army reservist and previously worked for the NHS in Lancashire as a specialist technician.