The Government’s independent ethics adviser must investigate whether Sir Keir Starmer risked a conflict of interest when the new football watchdog’s chairman was chosen, the Conservatives have said.

An investigation was launched in the summer after the revelation he had donated money to both Sir Keir and Ms Nandy, as well as other Labour figures.

This call for an investigation follows a previous inquiry that revealed Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy breached the code on public appointments after failing to declare donations she had received from Mr Kogan.

The new watchdog is aimed at promoting financial sustainability of clubs across the so-called football “pyramid”, and preventing big teams from joining breakaway leagues, among other things.

The Tories have written to Sir Laurie Magnus, the ethics adviser, calling for the Prime Minister to face further scrutiny over donations he received from David Kogan, who was named as the Government’s preferred candidate to chair the Independent Football Regulator in April.

Ms Nandy, who had received £2,900 in undisclosed donations, was reprimanded by the Prime Minister, who said despite acting "in good faith", said “the process followed was not entirely up to the standard expected”.

However, the Conservatives are now questioning whether the Prime Minister's acceptance of donations from Mr Kogan now warrants further investigation too.

Mr Kogan made donations to Sir Keir during the 2020 Labour leadership race, as well as giving £2,500 to the Prime Minister’s Holborn and St Pancras constituency in the run-up to the 2024 general election.

A Government spokesperson said: "The Chair of the Football regulator was appointed by Ministers in the Department for Culture, Media, and Sports, as set out in the legislation.

"This was the case under the previous Government.

"The Independent Commissioner for Public Appointments reviewed the appointment process extensively and found no breaches aside from those set out in the report."

In a letter to Sir Laurie about the situation, Alex Burghart, a shadow Cabinet Office minister, questioned whether Mr Starmer had “exactly the same conflict of interest – if not a greater one, given the 2024 general election donation”.

Mr Burghart also suggested that the “extensive hospitality from the football industry” accepted by Mr Starmer meant he should have never have involved himself in the process of appointing Mr Kogan.

The shadow minister said Mr Kogan’s appointment “must be immediately withdrawn”.

“The Independent Adviser must investigate Starmer and, if he has breached the Ministerial Code, take appropriate action.”

In a report, published Thursday, Commissioner Sir William Shawcross said the political activity of Mr Kogan should have been declared by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Mr Kogan, in response to the findings, said he had never been “aware of any deviation from best practice”.

Government sources have highlighted that Mr Kogan applied for the position to chair the football regulator under the previous Conservative government, after being encouraged to do so.