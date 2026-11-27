Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch delivers a speech at the East Midlands Conservative Regional Conference. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Every Conservative candidate at the next general election must sign a document committing their support to leaving the European Convention on Human Rights [ECHR] and scrapping the net zero target.

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Kemi Badenoch has confirmed that the so-called "candidate covenant" sets out "basic" party ideas based on its "principles". The two key policies prospective candidates must back are leaving the convention and dropping the target to reach net zero emissions by 2050. Mrs Badenoch told the party’s regional East Midlands conference: "All Conservative candidates at the next election will be required to support the party’s official policy that Britain will leave the European Convention on Human Rights." Read more: Tories would scrap early release scheme and embark on massive prison building programme, party says Read more: The Week in Pictures: Europa League brawls, a Beaver supermoon rises, and two Thanksgiving turkeys take their time in the spotlight

However, former Conservative MP and veterans minister Tobias Ellwood has already said the move bars him from standing for the party. And the Liberal Democrats have also accused the Tory leader of forcing her candidates to sign a "Farage pact". But Mrs Badenoch said the party would reverse any deal the government makes with the EU. Her stance on net zero has marked a significant shift in Tory policy since the party was in government and made the commitment. She reiterated that Tories would need to back her plans to repeal the Climate Change Act of 2008 and the net zero target.

Mrs Badenoch with Mark Spencer, former chief whip and now candidate for Newark who is holding the "Conservative Candidate Covenant" which all MPs and candidates are to sign. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

She added: "The Conservative Party has never been as united as it is now, and I would hate to lose any of my brilliant team." Former Tory whip Sir Mark Spencer took to the stage to become the first to sign the covenant, sitting at a table beside Mrs Badenoch and then posing with the documents in hand. The former minister, who lost his parliamentary seat in 2024, introduced Mrs Badenoch for her speech. Mr Ellwood, another ex-minister who lost his seat at the last election, said he had applied to stand again – but was told he did not make the cut. Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey also accused the Tories of signing a "Farage pact".

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey accused the Tories of signing the "Farage pact". Picture: PA Images/Alamy