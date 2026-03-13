Some documents have been withheld because of the ongoing Metropolitan Police investigation into alleged misconduct in public office by Lord Mandelson

Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) talks with Peter Mandelson. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Dozens more files about Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment as ambassador to the US could have been released by Sir Keir Starmer’s government, the Tories have claimed.

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The Conservatives suggested the “missing” files could include Sir Keir’s own comments on an official note sent to him which covered the Cabinet Office’s due diligence referring to a “general reputational risk” from Lord Mandelson’s relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Senior Tory Alex Burghart said: “There appears to be a significant number of relevant pieces that one would expect to be in existence and that have not been provided.” Some documents have been withheld because of the ongoing Metropolitan Police investigation into alleged misconduct in public office by Lord Mandelson. Other documents the Tories suggested could have been released may simply not exist.

Peter Mandelson, the former U.K. ambassador to the United States, leaves his house in London, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Picture: AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Mr Burghart, the shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, listed 56 separate files or pieces of information which he believed could be released. In a letter to Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones, Mr Burghart said: “Where the Government has withheld documents at the request of the Metropolitan Police in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, that is acknowledged and understood. “But the omissions identified above do not fall within that category. They are documents relevant to the Prime Minister’s decision-making that the House specifically requested and that the Government has chosen not to provide, or has provided in a form that renders them uninformative.” One Government source dismissed Mr Burghart’s letter as “total nonsense”, claiming the Tories “know stuff is either with police or doesn’t exist”.