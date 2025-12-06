Tories pledge to block Motability access for people with mental health disorders
Under the proposals, eligibility for the enhanced rate of personal independence payments (Pip) would be tightened
The Tories have pledged to block people with mental health disorders from accessing a scheme designed to help disabled benefit claimants get cars through the welfare system.
Listen to this article
Under the proposals, eligibility for the enhanced rate of personal independence payments (Pip) would be tightened to rule out people with conditions such as ADHD, mild depression and anxiety.
To qualify for the enhanced rate of the benefit, claimants must currently need extra help with getting around.
This can include “physically moving around” as well as “working out a route and following it” and “leaving your home”, according to Government guidelines.
Claimants receiving the enhanced rate of Pip can then also apply to join the Motability scheme, which is designed to help with the cost of leasing a new vehicle.
Read more: Labour bans trans women from main annual women’s conference
Read more: Tory Lord defects to Reform and launches campaign for Holyrood
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who is expected to set out the party’s wider position on welfare in a speech next week, said the proposal to tighten the rules was “fair, proportionate and reduce the burden on taxpayers”.
“Welfare isn’t working. Instead of a system where those who genuinely need support can access it, we have created one where it is all too easy to abuse the generosity of hardworking people,” she said.
“While Labour don’t have the backbone to reduce the welfare bill and just put up taxes to pay for more welfare, the Conservatives are once again the party for working people, and we will get Britain working again.”
In 2017, the then-Tory government changed the rules for the enhanced Pip rate so that people would not be entitled because of psychological distress, which a High Court judge later ruled was “blatantly discriminatory against those with mental health impairments”.
The Conservatives said their plans to leave the European Convention on Human Rights and repeal the Human Rights Act would prevent future changes from facing legal challenges.
A Labour spokesperson said: “This Labour Government is already taking tough action to reform the Motability scheme and save taxpayers hundreds of millions every year, including by removing luxury cars.
“Decisions like these are vital so we can grow the economy, bring down debt, cut NHS waiting lists and cut the cost of living.”
“Kemi Badenoch’s Conservatives allowed welfare and debt to spiral completely out of control across 14 years of failure in government. The Tories’ message on welfare is: ‘We broke it, now put us back in charge’.”