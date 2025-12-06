Under the proposals, eligibility for the enhanced rate of personal independence payments (Pip) would be tightened

Tories pledge to block Motability access for people with mental health disorders. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Tories have pledged to block people with mental health disorders from accessing a scheme designed to help disabled benefit claimants get cars through the welfare system.

Under the proposals, eligibility for the enhanced rate of personal independence payments (Pip) would be tightened to rule out people with conditions such as ADHD, mild depression and anxiety. To qualify for the enhanced rate of the benefit, claimants must currently need extra help with getting around. This can include "physically moving around" as well as "working out a route and following it" and "leaving your home", according to Government guidelines. Claimants receiving the enhanced rate of Pip can then also apply to join the Motability scheme, which is designed to help with the cost of leasing a new vehicle.

