The party have also proposed a two-hour daily screen time limit for secondary school pupils, including time spent on homework

Shadow education secretary Laura Trott said Britain had “sleepwalked into a situation where nearly a million children spend almost every lesson” on a device. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

The Conservatives have pledged to pause “screen-based exams” and reduce coursework in a bid to limit the use of AI among schoolchildren if the party returns to power.

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Under the proposals, teachers would also be encouraged to reduce the use of laptops and screens in classrooms, ensuring teaching sees a move away from digital devices in classrooms. Shadow education secretary Laura Trott said Britain had “sleepwalked into a situation where nearly a million children spend almost every lesson” on a device, despite warnings from health professionals about the risks of excessive screen time. The Conservatives said their proposals would see coursework in school assessments “minimised”, as part of efforts to make the next generation of workers “AI-resilient”. Screen-based exams would also be stopped, while secondary school pupils would face a maximum screen time limit of two hours a day, including time spent on homework. Read more: Under-25s 'guaranteed' a job under new government youth employment scheme Read more: Young people deserve legal ‘guarantee’ of training or work, says Alan Milburn ahead of NEETs report

Screen-based exams would also be paused, while secondary school pupils would face a maximum screen time limit of two hours a day. Picture: Alamy

Restrictions would also be introduced in primary schools, where device use would be kept to a “minimum” and limited to areas where it is relevant to the curriculum, such as computing. Kemi Badenoch’s party said the measures would prevent digital devices from dominating teaching, amid concerns that excessive screen use could harm cognitive development and lead to poorer educational outcomes. Ms Trott said: “We have sleepwalked into a situation where nearly a million children spend almost every lesson on a screen, while medical professionals warn of the damage excessive screen time can do to children’s health, development and learning.” “I want to slash screen use in classrooms and set a new norm where screens are no longer the default.” The shadow education secretary added: “Everything in schools must be safe for children and improve standards.” “We’ve forced the Government to get under-16s off social media and ban smartphones from the classroom, now we need to reduce screen time.”

The Labour Goverment announced a social media ban for under-16s earlier this year, with the restrictions set to take effect in March 2027. Picture: Getty