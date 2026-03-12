Senior officials had concerns about Lord Mandelson taking up the role and the Prime Minister was warned there was a “general reputational risk” over the peer’s relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (R) and Peter Mandelson. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer’s ethics adviser must investigate whether he broke the ministerial code in his handling of the Peter Mandelson scandal, the Tories have said.

The Opposition has written to standards watchdog Sir Laurie Magnus calling for him to investigate a “potential cover-up” after the Government’s release of files relating to the peer becoming US ambassador. Details of his appointment and subsequent removal from the Washington job were disclosed in the first batch of documents published on Wednesday in response to a Commons motion. Senior officials had concerns about Lord Mandelson taking up the role and the Prime Minister was warned there was a “general reputational risk” over the peer’s relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the papers said. But in a letter to Sir Laurie, shadow Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart suggested there was “missing” correspondence in the published material, and that complying only partially with the demand by MPs may be a contempt of Parliament. Read more: Epstein 'confessed to fathering secret child' in newly revealed documents Read more: Starmer admits 'it was me that made the mistake' as he issues apology for Mandelson appointment

Former UK ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, gets into a car outside his residence in central London on March 11, 2026. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images

“There is no document disclosing whether these reservations were communicated to the Prime Minister,” he said. Mr Burghart also questioned why published files relating to a fact-finding process surrounding Lord Mandelson’s dismissal did not include discussions with figures like then-No 10 chief of staff Morgan McSweeney or the Prime Minister himself. “Either further records exist and have been withheld, or the investigation was woefully inadequate,” the Tory frontbencher said. The 31 files released by the Government on Wednesday did not include correspondence between No 10 and Lord Mandelson, in which a number of follow-up questions were asked about his relationship with Epstein. MPs have been told those exchanges remained subject to the Metropolitan Police’s ongoing investigation into the peer over allegations of misconduct in public office. But Mr Burghart’s letter also asks whether Sir Keir misled Parliament by saying he would not have appointed Lord Mandelson had he known the full extent of his association with Epstein – a claim which it says is “irreconcilable” with information laid bare in the files.