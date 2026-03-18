The Conservatives will seek to force a Commons vote on scrapping the "disgusting" planned fuel duty increase amid soaring oil prices caused by the Middle East crisis.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have stressed that tax policies are always kept under review, but that it is too early to predict what petrol prices will be when the change is due to come into effect in the autumn.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has sought to pile pressure on the Government over the issue as Iran's threats have throttled a key shipping route for oil and gas, driving up prices.

The party will table an Opposition Day motion on Wednesday to try to block the proposed September rise, but it is unlikely to pass because of Labour's large Commons majority.

Fuel duty has been frozen since 2011, and was temporarily cut by 5p in 2022 in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

At her budget last year, Ms Reeves said the 5p cut would be gradually unwound from September.

Mrs Badenoch said on Tuesday: "It is disgusting that Labour are planning to hike fuel duty in the middle of an energy crisis.

"For 14 years Conservative governments froze and even cut fuel duty, because we back drivers.

"Tomorrow I'm going to hold a vote in Parliament and force Labour MPs to decide whether they're on the side of families and businesses that rely on their vehicles, or they are going to prop up Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves' terrible decisions yet again."

A Treasury spokesperson said: "This Government inherited a broken financial situation that included plans from the previous Government to increase fuel duty after the general election.

"We have the right economic plan. We have extended the 5p fuel duty cut to September to save drivers £49, and our new fuel finder will ensure drivers get a fair deal at the pump."

A Labour Party spokesperson said Sir Keir was acting in the "national interest" with a "calm-headed" approach to leadership and accused the Tories having "wanted to drag the UK into war in Iran, yet now seem to be surprised by the immediate consequences of the conflict".

"As the Prime Minister has made clear, fuel duty is frozen and will remain frozen until September, and the situation will be kept under review in light of what is happening in the Middle East," they said.