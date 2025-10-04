Police will conduct immigration checks on everyone they stop or arrest under the plans

The Removals Force will be given £1.6 billion and “sweeping new powers” under the Tories' plans. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The Conservatives will promise to create a new “Removals Force” tasked with deporting 150,000 people a year as part of plans to end irregular migration to the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tory plans to be announced on Sunday would see the Removals Force given £1.6 billion and “sweeping new powers” including the use of facial recognition without warning to spot illegal immigrants. The force will be expected to “integrate closely” with the police, who will be required to conduct immigration checks on everyone they stop or arrest. The Removals Force proposal is modelled on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, which the Conservatives said had provided a “successful approach” in removing illegal immigrants. But ICE has also been heavily criticised in the past year, accused of arresting both legal migrants and US citizens and targeting people based on their race. The proposal forms part of the Conservatives’ “Borders Plan” announced at the start of the party’s annual conference on Sunday. Read more: Emergency plans to stop 'Boriswave' migrants having automatic right to stay in UK Read more: Home Office blocked from deporting Eritrean man in latest court setback

: A Border Force vessel carries migrants from the channel back to Dover Port. Picture: Getty

Immigration is set to be one of the key themes of the annual gathering, with “Stronger Borders” one of two slogans hanging from the front of the conference centre in Manchester. Some 34,401 people have crossed the Channel in small boats so far this year, according to PA news agency analysis of Home Office figures, putting 2025 on course to break the record for most arrivals in a single year. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said: “We must tackle the scourge of illegal immigration into Britain and secure our borders. “That is why the Conservatives are setting out a serious and comprehensive new plan to end this crisis.” Along with the Removals Force, the plan includes a radical overhaul of the asylum system which would see refugee status granted only to those threatened by a foreign government. Those fleeing conflict or “less tolerant” laws on religion or sexuality would not be eligible, with the party saying “few people will qualify”. The plan will also see the immigration tribunal abolished, with all decisions on migration taken by the Home Office with only limited rights of appeal in cases where officials have acted without statutory authority.

Record numbers of migrants are arriving in Britain on small boats. Picture: Getty