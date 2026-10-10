Tories urge Chancellor to deliver a 'get a grip' Budget next month
Andrew Griffith has urged John Healey to 'stop the tax ratchet' and not to raise taxes in five Budget ‘tests’
The Conservatives have called on Chancellor John Healey to rule out tax increases when he delivers his first Budget on October 28, amid a challenging economic climate.
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Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith said Mr Healey should commit to introducing no further taxes and “stop the tax ratchet”.
Mr Griffith said: “Labour’s first two budgets put taxes on course for the highest level ever recorded, and families and businesses are continuing to pay the price.
“John Healey must deliver a ‘get a grip’ Budget, instead of kicking the can down the road.”
Committing to no new taxes is one of five “tests” Mr Griffith said the Chancellor should meet. The others include reducing the budget deficit, cutting welfare, increasing defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030 and raising youth employment.
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He said: “These tests are simple, and Labour have already set one themselves.
“When he resigned as defence secretary, John Healey said that 3% of GDP on defence spending is ‘what Britain must set’.”
The Conservatives' calls come after senior City figures, including the chief executives of UK Finance and the CBI, wrote to Mr Healey warning that Britain's financial services industry “already faces a higher tax burden than our key international competitors”.
The letter added: “This includes sector-specific taxes over and above those applying to businesses generally - for example, banks are subject to both the bank corporate tax surcharge and the bank levy.”
Those that signed the letter argued that further tax increases could make banking businesses more likely to relocate their offices outside the UK to other financial hubs.
A Treasury spokesman said: “The Chancellor has been clear that fiscal discipline underwrites every promise this Government makes, which is why he and the Prime Minister are in lockstep on meeting the fiscal rules.”
“His focus is on backing British jobs, giving families and businesses breathing space and driving growth in every postcode, and he will set out decisions on October 28.”