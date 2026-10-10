The Conservatives have called on Chancellor John Healey to rule out tax increases when he delivers his first Budget on October 28, amid a challenging economic climate.

Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith said Mr Healey should commit to introducing no further taxes and “stop the tax ratchet”.

Mr Griffith said: “Labour’s first two budgets put taxes on course for the highest level ever recorded, and families and businesses are continuing to pay the price.

“John Healey must deliver a ‘get a grip’ Budget, instead of kicking the can down the road.”

Committing to no new taxes is one of five “tests” Mr Griffith said the Chancellor should meet. The others include reducing the budget deficit, cutting welfare, increasing defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030 and raising youth employment.

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