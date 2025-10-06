The Tories say the “burden of Labour’s tax rises” had been “simply too much to bear”. Picture: Alamy

The Conservatives will abolish business rates for high street shops and pubs if they win the next election, the shadow chancellor has promised.

Sir Mel Stride made the commitment as he addressed the Conservative Party conference on Monday, saying the “burden of Labour’s tax rises” had been “simply too much to bear” for many businesses. Pledging to “get business rates down”, he said: “I can announce that as a direct result of getting public spending under control, a future Conservative government will completely abolish business rates for shops and pubs on our high street. He added: “End of. Finished. Gone.” The policy is expected to cost £4 billion, with the Conservatives arguing it would help protect jobs, particularly for young people, at 250,000 businesses across the country.

Read more: Mel Stride pledges £5,000 national insurance rebate for young homebuyers Read more: Fresh chaos in France as Prime Minister resigns after just 27 days - the fifth to quit in less than two years Councils will be “fully compensated” and the move would be paid for by central government, a spokesman for the shadow chancellor said. Setting out what he called a “radical plan to rebuild our economy”, he pledged that the Tories would “always be there” for businesses. Earlier in his speech, Sir Mel had set out plans to cut £47 billion from public spending by restricting welfare payments, shrinking the Civil Service, and slashing aid spending. The proposals would see people with “less severe” mental health problems offered treatment rather than benefits, with Sir Mel saying this would help them to “a better life”. He also said a future Conservative government would make savings by restricting benefits to UK citizens, although during media interviews on Monday morning he admitted that EU nationals with settled status would also be eligible for welfare. The policy would apply to those with indefinite leave to remain or limited leave to remain and the savings calculated by the party take into account that those with EU settled status would not be affected, it is understood. Earlier, he had told the BBC that foreign workers who were no longer eligible for benefits would have to go home or “work longer”.

But, apart from plans to scrap business rates and offer a £5,000 national insurance rebate for people getting their first full-time job – expected to cost £2.8 billion – he played down the prospect of further swingeing tax cuts. Some £9 billion of the savings pledged have been allocated to cover those two measures and the previously announced policies of reversing Labour’s changes to agricultural and business property relief, costed at around half a billion, as well as VAT on private school fees expected to cost £1.7 billion. Arguing that rising national debt meant he could not “simply say we will use all of those savings to spend more elsewhere, or to cut taxes”, he promised to only cut taxes “when it is affordable”. He added: “Because we know where the alternative path leads. “We saw that with a mini budget in 2022, so let me be clear: the Conservative Party will never, ever make fiscal commitments without spelling out exactly how they will be paid for.” As well as cutting welfare, Sir Mel said a future Tory government would reduce the Civil Service back to its 2016 size and cut aid spending to 0.1% of national income.

