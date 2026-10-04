Tories would ‘do whatever it takes’ for third runway at Heathrow
Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith is expected to make the pledge in a speech at the Conservative Party conference, as the airport’s bosses seek approval for expansion plans by 2029
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A future Conservative government would do “do whatever it takes” to ensure a third runway is built at Heathrow Airport, the shadow chancellor is expected to announce.
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Andrew Griffith is expected to make the pledge in a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.
It is understood he will say: “We’re ‘all in’ for growth and we will legislate to sweep away the blockers to getting the infrastructure our country needs built.”
The comments come after Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said Prime Minister Andy Burnham has an “open mind” about whether the country’s busiest airport should get a third runway.
Heathrow Airport bosses plan to secure approval for a third runway by 2029, with the new runway not expected to become operational until 2039.
Read more: Andy Burnham insists he will 'hear all sides of the argument' on Heathrow plans - but suggests he'd prefer to expand Manchester airport instead
Read more: 'It's a big decision': Andy Burnham fails to back Heathrow third runway as he admits 'strong views' on either side
Mr Griffith will say: “I refuse to accept for a single moment that the country of (Isambard Kingdom) Brunel and (Joseph) Bazalgette, of the vaccine taskforce and the Mulberry harbours (built off the coast of Normandy during the Second World War) has to sit around waiting until the 2040s to get a third runway built.”
Speaking to those at the conference, he will add: “Countries on the rise have the best infrastructure and connectivity to the world, but our national hub airport is being held back."
“The next Conservative government will do whatever it takes to end the delays and boost capacity by backing the third runway.”
Reflecting on the issue, Mr Burnham said the decision on an additional runway at Heathrow Airport was “a matter for London and Londoners”.
“I think it’s right that we hear what people have said through the consultation and then consider the way forward from there,” he told reporters.
At an event in Liverpool, Ms Alexander said: “I think Andy’s got an open mind.”
She said the Prime Minister wanted to “listen to the views of communities”, including “the communities most affected in London” and businesses.
She continued: “He’ll be listening to the views of other airports.”
Heathrow Airport chief executive Thomas Woldbye said: “We welcome the growing ‘can do’ consensus behind Heathrow expansion and the Conservative leadership’s recognition of the role we can play in driving growth across the UK."
“Heathrow and our investors stand ready to work with politicians from across the spectrum to finally get the third runway built.”