Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith is expected to make the pledge in a speech at the Conservative Party conference, as the airport’s bosses seek approval for expansion plans by 2029

Andrew Griffith is expected to make the pledge in a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

A future Conservative government would do “do whatever it takes” to ensure a third runway is built at Heathrow Airport, the shadow chancellor is expected to announce.

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Andrew Griffith is expected to make the pledge in a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. It is understood he will say: “We’re ‘all in’ for growth and we will legislate to sweep away the blockers to getting the infrastructure our country needs built.” The comments come after Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said Prime Minister Andy Burnham has an “open mind” about whether the country’s busiest airport should get a third runway. Heathrow Airport bosses plan to secure approval for a third runway by 2029, with the new runway not expected to become operational until 2039. Read more: Andy Burnham insists he will 'hear all sides of the argument' on Heathrow plans - but suggests he'd prefer to expand Manchester airport instead Read more: 'It's a big decision': Andy Burnham fails to back Heathrow third runway as he admits 'strong views' on either side

Heathrow Airport bosses plan to secure approval for a third runway by 2029, with the new runway not expected to become operational until 2039. Picture: Getty

Mr Griffith will say: “I refuse to accept for a single moment that the country of (Isambard Kingdom) Brunel and (Joseph) Bazalgette, of the vaccine taskforce and the Mulberry harbours (built off the coast of Normandy during the Second World War) has to sit around waiting until the 2040s to get a third runway built.” Speaking to those at the conference, he will add: “Countries on the rise have the best infrastructure and connectivity to the world, but our national hub airport is being held back." “The next Conservative government will do whatever it takes to end the delays and boost capacity by backing the third runway.” Reflecting on the issue, Mr Burnham said the decision on an additional runway at Heathrow Airport was “a matter for London and Londoners”. “I think it’s right that we hear what people have said through the consultation and then consider the way forward from there,” he told reporters.

The comments come after Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said Prime Minister Andy Burnham has an “open mind” over the prospect of a third runway. Picture: Getty