Nadhim Zahawi had peerage request turned down before Reform defection, claim Tories
Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake said the defection came after Kemi Badenoch rejected Zahawi's request to be elevated to the House of Lords
Former Chancellor and Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi 'asked the Tories for a peerage' before his defection to Reform UK earlier today, the Conservatives have claimed.
The party's chairman Kevin Hollinrake has said the bombshell defection, which was confirmed on Monday, came after he approached leader Kemi Badenoch asking to be elevated to the House of Lords.
Mr Hollinrake said the former Chancellor and vaccines minister was turned down in his request because of a long-running issue with his tax affairs which saw him resign from the frontbench.
Speaking in a pre-recorded video before walking out on stage at the press conference, former minister Zahawi said Britain was "broken".
He said: "Nothing works, there is no growth, there is crime on our streets, and there is an avalanche of illegal migration that anywhere else in the world would be a national emergency."
He added: "I've made my mind up that the team that will deliver for this nation will be the team that Nigel will put together and that's why I've decided that I'm joining Reform."
In response, Kevin Hollinrake said: "Our position was very clear, Kemi's position was very, very clear - we want to make sure the people we elevate to the House of Lords are the right people, who make the right contribution and, indeed, have the right back story.
"We were very concerned Nadhim's past problems with his tax affairs, which led to his dismissal in the past from a role in the party.
"It was quite clear that we didn't feel Nadhim was the right person to be elevated to the House of Lords."
A source close to Zahawi said: "Nadhim did not beg for a peerage as they claim - Kemi called him for advice on how to save the party and he decided to join the only party he feels can save Britain."
Earlier, a Conservative spokesman said Reform was "fast becoming the party of has-been politicians looking for their next gravy train".
Answering questions from journalists alongside Nigel Farage, Zahawi said Badenoch had the "baggage of a defunct brand", before Farage said elections in Scotland, Wales and English councils this May would be the point where the Conservatives "cease to be a national party".
In a speech live-streamed on Monday by Mr Farage's party, the Tory MP praised the Reform UK leader, adding that he has 'gravitas' and 'respect'.
A short video, shown moments before his speech, saw the Conservative say: “I’ve made my mind up that the team that will deliver for this nation will be the team that Nigel will put together.
Mr Zahawi made the announcement from behind a lectern surrounded by party branding, as he became the most high-profile defector to Reform to-date.
Noting that Britain is “drinking at the last chance saloon,” he added that the nation “really does need Nigel Farage as prime minister".
He continued: “And that’s why I’ve decided that I’m joining Reform.”
It's a defection that has left many questioning whether Reform UK is becoming a new Conservative Party, with Mr Farage highlighting that Reform UK opposed the EU long before the Tories.
Mr Zahawi stood down as an MP at the 2024 General Election after being sacked as Tory Party chairman for failing to disclose that HMRC was investigating his tax affairs.
The former Conservative was joined on stage by Mr Farage following his address, after highlighting that high taxes and censorship were the main motivations behind his defection.
Speaking from behind the lectern, Mr Zahawi said: “I’m here today to tell you and of course the British people that Britain needs Reform. Britain needs Nigel Farage as prime minister. I know this may come as a surprise to my old party and to many Westminster watches.
“But it really shouldn’t and it certainly won’t come as a shock to the tens of millions of hard-working, patriotic, decent people up and down our wonderful United Kingdom from the highlands of Scotland to the bottom of Cornwall, from rural Wales to the beating heart of London.
“We can all see that our beautiful, ancient, kind, magical island story has reached a dark and dangerous chapter. Things may feel like they’re ticking along just fine within a few square miles of where we stand today. But in so much of the rest of the country, the sickness is no surprise to anyone."
He also acknowledged that many MPs in his former party would be “surprised” by the move.
Mr Zahawi was born to a Kurdish family in Iraq, before moving to the UK at the age of nine.
A multimillionaire former businessman, the Conservative rose to prominence as vaccines minister under Boris Johnson's government where he lead the rollout of the Covid-19 jabs.
Last year, the ex-Chancellor admitted to paying nearly £5 million to HMRC to settle his tax affairs following his departure from the Conservatives.
It came after an ethics inquiry found he had failed to disclose that HMRC had launched the investigation into his taxes, with Mr Zahawi apologising for not being "more explicit" in his disclosures.
Mr Zahawi continued on Monday: "We can all see that our beautiful, ancient, kind, magical island story has reached a dark and dangerous chapter."
Adding: "You know in your heart of hearts that our wonderful country is sick."
"To anyone trying to get a doctor’s appointment, to anyone who wants to express an opinion on X or even just down the pub. To anyone who wants their children to be taught facts, not harmful fictions at school.
“To anyone just trying to earn a living and not get crushed into the dirt by ever-growing taxes. Even if you don’t yet realise that Britain needs Reform, you know in your heart of hearts that our wonderful country is sick.
"How many of you at home have thought that nothing works today? I know I have and I have it a damn sight easier than most people.”
The speech saw Mr Zahawi and Mr Farage take questions from the press following the speech.
The ex-Chancellor was seen to add that MPs have been “terrified of the awesome power and the sacred responsible that the British constitution bestowed upon our ancient and sovereign parliament”.
It comes as Reform's "flagship" council has raised taxes by almost 4 per cent, despite pledging to cut them before last year's local elections.
Kent County Council, which has been controlled by Nigel Farage's party since May this year, revealed a 3.99 per cent council tax hike in its draft budget for 2026-27.
It means an average Band D household will see its council tax rise by an estimated £67.47 per year.