UK tests torpedo fired from undersea 'Excalibur' drone in bid to protect seabed cables from Russia
Russia is understood to be targeting undersea cables serving the UK, and recent weeks have seen Argentina once again reiterate its claim to the Falkland Islands
The UK has tested a heavyweight torpedo fired from an uncrewed submarine as the Royal Navy looks to develop new ways to deter threats in the North Atlantic including against Russia, the Defence Minister has told LBC.
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Luke Pollard said the test marked an important step towards a "hybrid navy", combining crewed ships and submarines with autonomous systems.
"This is a really important moment in our journey towards building a hybrid navy, which is where the Royal Navy will sail with crewed ships and submarines alongside uncrewed and autonomous vessels," he told LBC.
The 12-metre-long Excalibur drone submarine fired a US heavyweight torpedo at a testing range off the north coast of Scotland, Mr Pollard confirmed.
Russia is understood to be targeting undersea cables serving the UK, and recent weeks have seen Argentina once again reiterate its claim to the Falkland Islands.
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Mr Pollard said it was the first time a Royal Navy extra-large undersea vessel had fired a torpedo of its kind.
"It is a substantial increase in our lethality, to show that torpedoes can be fired not just by the Astute-class hunter-killer submarines that we have in the Royal Navy, but also now by our uncrewed systems," he said.
The minister added that the technology could make it harder for hostile states to predict Britain’s capabilities beneath the sea.
“In securing the North Atlantic, especially against those nations that wish to do us harm, like Russia, the ability for us to now say it’s not just where our submarines are that you need to worry about - it is about how we create greater deterrence and question marks in the eyes of our adversary, with uncrewed systems there as well.”
He added: “This is all about making sure that the United Kingdom can be safer in these more uncertain times."
The project is being developed with the US as part of wider AUKUS co-operation between Britain, America and Australia.
This comes as General Sir Gwyn Jenkins said that the UK needs to build more warships and drones to protect the Atlantic from the threat of Putin.
In a speech on Wednesday, the First Sea Lord said the country must “strengthen our warfighting readiness” and “rediscover what it means to be a maritime nation”.
The Royal Navy is currently at its smallest size in living memory.
Speaking at a private event in Admiralty House, Whitehall, Gen Sir Gwyn said: “The greatest threat to our security today is Russia.
“Russia retains advanced submarines that are increasingly difficult to track, long-range precision weapons, and specialist systems designed to operate deep underwater.”
Despite hiring John Healey as chancellor after he quit as defence secretary over the perceived inadequacy of the Defence Investment Plan (DIP) announced earlier this year, Andy Burnham has not committed to spending 3% of GDP on defence by 2030.