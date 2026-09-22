Russia is understood to be targeting undersea cables serving the UK, and recent weeks have seen Argentina once again reiterate its claim to the Falkland Islands

The Royal Navy's experimental uncrewed underwater vehicle, Excalibur. Picture: MSubs Ltd.

By Alice Padgett

The UK has tested a heavyweight torpedo fired from an uncrewed submarine as the Royal Navy looks to develop new ways to deter threats in the North Atlantic including against Russia, the Defence Minister has told LBC.

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The 12-metre-long Excalibur drone submarine. Picture: MSubs Ltd.

Mr Pollard said it was the first time a Royal Navy extra-large undersea vessel had fired a torpedo of its kind. "It is a substantial increase in our lethality, to show that torpedoes can be fired not just by the Astute-class hunter-killer submarines that we have in the Royal Navy, but also now by our uncrewed systems," he said. The minister added that the technology could make it harder for hostile states to predict Britain’s capabilities beneath the sea. “In securing the North Atlantic, especially against those nations that wish to do us harm, like Russia, the ability for us to now say it’s not just where our submarines are that you need to worry about - it is about how we create greater deterrence and question marks in the eyes of our adversary, with uncrewed systems there as well.” He added: “This is all about making sure that the United Kingdom can be safer in these more uncertain times."