A tortoise believed to be more than 100 years old is back on the move after undergoing life-changing surgery to amputate his leg.

Trotter, a Hermann’s tortoise who is believed to have already been a fully grown adult when he wandered into the garden of his family’s home in 1938, had to have one of his front legs removed when he was attacked by a wild animal.

The tortoise was referred to Vets for Pets in Hereford for treatment from another practice after his seriously injured leg became infected, leaving no other choice but to amputate it.

Trotter’s owner, Gillian Young, believes he may have originally escaped from a delivery boat passing through Bristol docks before making his way into the garden of her aunt, and has lived an “active outdoor life” with generations of the family.

Dr Elliot Goodwin, practice owner and veterinary surgeon at Hereford Vets for Pets, where Trotter is the oldest registered patient, said: “Trotter is an incredibly special patient, not just because of his age but because of how much he clearly means to his family.

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