Torvill and Dean have already been appointed MBEs and OBEs , and are reported to be upgrading their titles in the upcoming New Year's Honours

Torvill & Dean skate on the eve of their farewell tour at a photocall at OVO Arena Wembley in April 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are to be given a damehood and knighthood in the King's New Year's Honours, according to reports.

The pair, who won gold for skating at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, retired from performing this summer after half a century on the ice. Ms Torvill, 68, and Mr Dean, 67, have already been appointed MBEs in 1981 and OBEs in 2000. Supporters have campaigned for further recognition for many years, with a petition for the pair to be knighted rejected in 2023.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean (GBR) Olympic Champions in Ice Dancing at the 1984 Olympic Winter Games, where they received the perfect score of 12 6.0s. Picture: Alamy