Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake has called for a by-election in Robert Jenrick's constituency after he defected to Reform UK.

He told Andrew: "I campaigned myself for Rob in Newark when it was a by-election, when he first got elected. "I'm sure there's plenty of people - volunteers and members and supporters – that are very disappointed by what Rob has done, and the voters indeed in Newark. "I think it is just tremendously disloyal." Discussing the switch, he said: "It's personal ambition. Robert never settled with the fact in his own mind that he lost the leadership contest. "We've tried to hope, over time, as he sees Kemi improving, he can be a member of the team, but ultimately, I think it's about Rob's own personal ambitions. No other way to explain this. "Kemi is very clear, we're not having the psychodrama of the past where people are falling out internally and it's all about them, it's all about leadership."

Mr Hollinrake added Mr Jenrick was "Nigel Farage's problem now." Earlier in the day, Ms Badenoch removed his whip after claiming he was found to have left material "lying around," which suggested his intentions to defect which included a speech and a "media plan." Mr Hollinrake claimed his former colleague denied any evidence. He told Andrew: "We did what we did because Rob's actions were treacherous. I've got to say, when the chief whip spoke to Rob today, he denied the evidence that we had seen. "Yet that speech that we have just heard is pretty much word for word what we've seen. "So, Kemi did the right thing. It was a tough course of action. "We understand Rob has many strengths. This is somebody who's got a big profile within our party. So, this is a strong course of action. I admire Kemi for taking it."