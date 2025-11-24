Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake took to social media and drew comparisons between the designs

Nigel Farage MP, Leader of Reform UK, speaks at a Reform UK press conference in Westminster presenting the party’s plans to impose major spending cuts which will prioritise British citizens. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The chairman of the Tory party has found himself at the centre of an online storm after comparing the Reform logo to a Nazi Swastika.

Conservative Kevin Hollinrake took to social media on Sunday evening in response to a post from Reform leader Nigel Farage, after he unveiled what appeared to be a new party logo. The design, depicting a gold circular badge imprinted with the Reform UK logo, was posted to X by Farage over the weekend. Accompanied by the caption 'coming soon' and an emoji featuring a pair of eyes, the post quickly caught the attention of the Tory MP. Replying to Mr Farage's message in a now-deleted tweet, Mr Hollinrake shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a Wikipedia article depicting the Nazi badge. Read more: Rachel Reeves to hit 100,000 properties with 'mansion tax' Read more: Another blow for Corbyn and Sultana as second MP quits crisis-stricken Your Party

The now-deleted Tweet posted to X by Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake. Picture: X

After deleting the tweet, Mr Hollinrake then replaced the screenshot with a link directly to the Wikipedia article. The image featured a golden Swastika - known as 'The Golden Party Badge' - a design awarded to the first 100,000 members of the Nazi Party in Germany in 1933. The recipient's party number was inscribed on the back of each badge, with a total of 20,487 men and 1,795 women awarded the golden symbol by Aldolf Hitler. In response to Mr Hollinrake's post, Mr Farage hinted at the Conservative's current projected polling figures, insisting: “This is why they are on course to win 14 seats at the next election.” It also saw a response from Reform member Zia Yusuf, who hit back: "So, @kevinhollinrake has destroyed any chance of @KemiBadenoch or @RobertJenrick keeping their seats."

Adding: "This will be on leaflets and ad vans to the point of saturation, so every single one of their constituents knows: the Tories think that if you support Reform, you’re a Nazi." The post also triggered a response from Reform adviser Alan Mendoza, who is a recent Conservative defector. “Is Kevin Hollinrake out of his mind? Making a comparison between Reform and Nigel Farage to the Nazis is not only a disgraceful slur but also lazy and weak,” he wrote. The post also triggered a slew of responses from Mr Farage's followers, with fellow Reform member Rupert Lowe writing: "Nobody gives a sh*t about this Farage. You’re leading the polls. Act like it. Be the opposition.

