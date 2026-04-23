Simon Fawthrop called the verdict of District Judge Daniel Sternberg “inconsistent” and a “body-blow to free speech”

Councillor Simon Fawthrop speaking to the media outside the Royal Courts of Justice on July 28, 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A Conservative councillor has been sacked as a magistrate after he complained about “two-tier justice” and criticised a judge who had convicted four anti-ULEZ activists for harassing Sir Sadiq Khan.

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Simon Fawthrop, who is elected to Bromley Council for the Orpington ward, made a series of controversial remarks outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court while acting as the spokesman for four defendants who had carried out a demonstration near the mayor’s south London home. In a speech to the media, Mr Fawthrop mentioned that he himself sat as a magistrate, called the verdict of District Judge Daniel Sternberg “inconsistent” and a “body-blow to free speech”, and suggested the judge should have withdrawn from deciding on the case over allegations of “unconscious bias”. He pointed to a different case where Greenpeace activists had been cleared of criminal damage after climbing on to the roof of former prime minister Rishi Sunak’s house, and suggested Judge Sternberg’s decision to convict the anti-ULEZ activists “gave the public an impression of a two-tier justice system”. Read more: Andrew’s protection team 'did not know' Epstein was convicted paedophile during New York trip, officer claims Read more: Starmer 'could face sleaze probe' over Mandelson vetting row as Cabinet turns on Prime Minister

A Conservative councillor has been sacked as a magistrate after he complained about “two-tier justice” and criticised a judge who had convicted four anti-ULEZ activists for harassing Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan. Picture: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire

He has now been sacked as a magistrate after the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) found him guilty of gross misconduct. The ruling revealed Mr Fawthrop had claimed to be a victim of a “politically motivated” complaint, and was found to have fundamentally misunderstood his duties as a magistrate. The JCIO notice of the misconduct proceedings, which were conducted in private, sets out: “A complaint was made to the London Conduct Advisory Committee alleging that Mr Fawthrop publicly criticised a court judgment and the criminal justice system and referred to his status as a magistrate while acting as spokesperson for a group of defendants. “It was also alleged that Mr Fawthrop had failed to notify his bench chair of his involvement in acting as a spokesperson for the group.” When faced with the conduct investigation, Mr Fawthrop “maintained that the views expressed were not his own and that he had not been directly involved in the case”, the note continues. “He argued that his involvement as a spokesperson was in his capacity as a councillor and not as a magistrate.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attends the MP Of The Year Awards 2026 at the Houses of Parliament on January 27, 2026 in London. Picture: Ben Montgomery/Getty Images