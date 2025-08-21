Lucy Connolly, who was jailed for inciting racial hatred by posting a 'hate tweet' in the aftermath of the Southport terror attack, is reportedly set to be released from prison.

Connolly, the wife of Conservative councillor Raymond Connolly, will be released on Thursday after being sentenced last year to 31 months in custody, the Telegraph reported.

She had posted on X on the day of the murder of three children by Axel Rudakubana in Southport: “Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the bastards for all I care… if that makes me racist so be it.”

She pleaded guilty to inciting racial hatred by publishing and distributing “threatening or abusive” written material on X and was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court in October last year.

Her sentence has been criticised as being too harsh, but Sir Keir Starmer defended it earlier this year.

The Prime Minister was asked in May about Connolly’s case after her Court of Appeal application against her jail term was dismissed.

